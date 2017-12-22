CNN Ends Its Snapchat Show

CNN is ending its Snapchat daily news show come the end of the year.

The news giant debuted "The Update" in August – a daily show featuring news stories from CNN's team around the world. But just four months after its debut, the show will go dark, according to a Snapchat spokeswoman, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"Snap and CNN have built a great partnership over the years and our teams have enormous admiration for each other. We plan to keep working together and mutually decided to hit pause as we explore the best opportunities for doing that. Our relationship will very much be continuing," the Snapchat spokeswoman said via email.

The move comes as most traditional TV companies try their hand at creating TV-like shows for Snapchat. NBC News has a team of about 30 people in place for its daily news show "Stay Tuned," which earlier this month hit its 250th episode. This summer, NBC News said the show averaged nearly 30 million unique viewers in its first month.

CNN was a launch partner for Snapchat's Discover platform, but decided to convert its publisher story to a show akin to more traditional TV this summer. At this point, CNN will not be represented in either the Discover page or Shows until the two sides reach a new deal, but it does plan on experimenting with the platform moving forward.

According to the WSJ, the decision was a monetary one; CNN had trouble making a profit off the show.

The Discover section on Snapchat, which is where the media companies post shows and host digital channels, underwent a redesign in November. The new look, and an algorithm that sorts content according to individual users' tastes, was meant to deliver larger audiences and open more ad opportunities for media partners.