Watch YouTube Star Casey Neistat Get Airlifted in an Insane Drone-Snowboarding Stunt

Helicopter skiing is a thing ... and now drone snowboarding is too, thanks to Casey Neistat and Samsung.

Neistat is internet-famous thanks to his vlogging at YouTube and high-profile stunts, including his delightful "Snowboarding With the NYPD" (embedded below, just in case you haven't seen it yet) from January, in which he took advantage of the blizzard that hit New York to theatrically snowboard through the streets of Manhattan. (That video has racked up more than 15 million views to date.) And he also made news in late November when CNN announced it was acquiring his social media app Beme; CNN plans to shut down Beme and essentially strap Neistat and his Beme colleagues onto CNN's video production infrastructure in order to "cultivate a millennial audience," as The New York Times put it.

In his latest stunt video, above, released on his usual YouTube channel (without CNN's involvement), Neistat continues his gonzo snowboarding theme. "No one in the world sells a drone that can lift a human being," an onscreen message at the start of the video reads; it's followed by "So we built our own." For much of the video, Neistat simply snowboards through a ski resort and across snowy terrain, tethered to a giant custom-built drone that's decorated with festive lights. But occasionally he goes completely, insanely airborne. The video is a collaboration with fellow YouTuber Jesse Wellens (that's him saying "What the hell, holy shit!" at the start) and Samsung. Over the strains of "White Christmas," the video closes with the on-screen message "Happy Holidays from Casey Neistat and your friends at Samsung," followed by "Thank you Samsung for keeping us on the front line of technology and innovation."

And now for a flashback to January:

