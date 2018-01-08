CNN Social Media Executive Producer Is Named New Editor of Glamour

In September, longtime Glamour Editor-in-Chief Cyndi Leive announced she would be leaving the high-profile job. Now Glamour owner Condé Nast has finally found a replacment for her: Samantha Barry, executive producer for social and emerging media at CNN Worldwide.

Leive offered congratulations to Barry on, of course, Twitter, and Barry expressed appreciation:

Thank you so much @cindi_leive. I've got impressive shoes to fill. https://t.co/b7fXrC0qek — Samantha Barry (@samanthabarry) January 8, 2018

Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi spoke with Barry in October 2016 ("Why CNN Will Be All In on Kik on Election Night"), when Barry was busy deploying a CNN bot to interact with Kik users. She seemed keenly aware that legacy media brands have to meet content consumers where they live:

"For us, it is about creating a news habit for every generation on every platform," Ms. Barry said. "We are enabling them to become CNN news users."

The New York Times' Sydney Ember notes that,

When she assumes her post the week of Jan. 15, Ms. Barry ... will become the eighth editor of the women's title since its founding in 1939 and the first person with an exclusively digital and television background to lead a Condé Nast magazine. ... Before joining CNN, Ms. Barry was a social media producer and journalist at BBC World News in London. She has also held newsroom positions for the Irish media outlets RTE, a national public service broadcaster, and Newstalk, a radio station.

Though Condé Nast announced in the fall that it was reducing the frequency of the U.S. edition of Glamour from 12 issues a year to 11, it's still a profitable brand for the publisher. That said, as The Guardian reported in October, the company just drastically rethought Glamour in the U.K.:

The British edition of the fashion title Glamour is to implement a digital-first strategy under which it will print a magazine twice a year and merge its editorial and commercial operations, it has announced. ... Jobs losses are expected as a result of the change to a "mobile-first, social-first" format, though the publisher declined to say how many.

Here's a TEDx talk by Barry on "Being Fearless":