Coca-Cola, Chase, Walmart and Other Big Brands That Are Bankrolling Trump's Inauguration

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Friday, Jan. 20:

Normally this space is devoted to a rather diverse range of news from across the media landscape. But of course today there is really only one story. Thus this special wall-to-wall, all-inauguration edition of your daily media roundup.

1. The Atlantic offers up "Your Guide to Who's Performing at Trump's Inauguration," which includes "patriotic balladeers and apolitical acts" hitting stages today, as well as those who already went on yesterday, including post-grunge band 3 Doors Down.

2. Speaking of 3 Doors Down, here's footage of Donald Trump enjoying (or something) the band's 2000 hit "Kryptonite," courtesy of CNN:

3 Doors Down perform their song "Kryptonite" at the inaugural concert https://t.co/UYpqI3esEb https://t.co/nUuRnC3eiT — CNN (@CNN) January 19, 2017

3. While Trump and his supporters were partying in Washington, D.C. last night, The New York Times sent out a "Breaking News" alert (it landed in our inboxes at 9:29 p.m. ET) titled "U.S. intelligence agencies are examining intercepted communications and data for links between Donald Trump's associates and Russia" to drive traffic to a nytimes.com post headlined "Intercepted Russian Communications Part of Inquiry Into Trump Associates." A version of the story, which has a four-man byline (Michael S. Schmidt, Matthew Rosenberg, Adam Goldman and Matt Apuzzo), appears on the front page of today's Times under the headline "Wiretapped Data Used in Inquiry of Trump Aides."

4. The most-read piece on The Washington Post's website right now is an op-ed by Paul Waldman titled "Donald Trump has assembled the worst Cabinet in American history."

5. Peter Walker of Britain's The Independent has a primer for us: "Donald Trump will be simultaneously handed power to launch nuclear weapons as he is inaugurated," he writes. "Here we explain how the 'thin-skinned' and 'impulsively tempered' President-elect can wield the power of the 'nuclear football' and what's stopping him from using it."

6. Speaking of the view from Britain, "A banner reading 'Build bridges not walls' was draped across London's Tower Bridge on Friday as part of a series of protests across the world aimed at expressing displeasure at the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president," reports Reuters.

7. Finally, a look at who's footing the bill for Trump's inauguration. A widely circulated document produced by Donald Trump's inaugural committee, titled "58th Presidential Inaugural Committee Underwriter Benefits, January 17 - Saturday, January 21, 2017," contains a curious repeating phrase: "Recognition on All Printed Materials: You or your corporation will be recognized on select printed materials, if desired."

But some big brands and corporations, it seems, don't really desire public recognition for their donations backing Trump's inaugural festivities, and the Trump transition team has broken with tradition by declining to formally release a list in advance, much to the dismay of government ethics watchdogs.

Some details have emerged, though, via leaks and reports from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, The Washington Post and other news outlets. In a story this morning headlined "Wealthy donors, once Trump's punching bags, get VIP treatment at inauguration," the Post's Matea Gold reports that "The inaugural committee raised a record $90 million in private financing to put on this week's balls and other festivities. The identities of the individuals and corporations who funded the effort will not be disclosed for 90 days, when the committee must report its contributors to the Federal Election Commission." That said, here's a shortlist of what we know so far regarding donations from major brands/corporations:

• AT&T: unspecified cash and in-kind donations, per The New York Times: "A spokesman for AT&T said the company had made both a monetary contribution and agreed to spend millions of dollars to bolster cellular service for the crowds."

• Bank of America: undisclosed donation

• Boeing: $1 millon donation to Trump's inaugural committee

• Chevron: $500,000 to Trump's inaugural committee

• Coca-Cola: "has made a donation to Mr. Trump's inaugural committee that was 'in line' with the $430,000 it gave Mr. Obama's 2013 event, a spokesman said," per The Wall Street Journal.

• Deloitte: undisclosed donation

• JPMorgan Chase: undisclosed donation

• Verizon Communications: a $100,000 donation to Trump's inaugural committee

• Walmart: "has given $150,000 to the inaugural committee, as well as sponsoring a ball," according to a spokesman, per The Wall Street Journal.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.