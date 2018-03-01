Colbert on Hope Hicks' 'White Lies' Admission: 'Well, Duh. Telling Lies to White People Is What Got Trump Elected'

In his monologue last night, CBS "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert bid a not-fond farewell to White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, who announced yesterday that she'll be leaving the Trump Administration. But first he dissected her reported admission to the House Intelligence Committee that her job required her to tell white lies for the president. (See The New York Times story about her testimony, which is shown in the "Late Show" segment above, here.) Colbert's response to that admission: "Well, duh. Telling lies to white people is what got Trump elected."
Keep watching the segment to see how Colbert imagines a training session for Hicks' "replacement liar" will go.