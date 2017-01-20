Colbert Predicted Trump Would Tweet This About Rainy Inauguration Day Weather. Colbert Was Wrong. Sad!

As it happens, on Tuesday in his "Late Show" monologue, Stephen Colbert noted Trump's dismal approval ratings, then noted Trump's tweet from that morning: "The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before." Colbert's reaction: "Yes. Evidently, any bad news for Trump is rigged. If it rains on Inauguration Day, he'll tweet this" -- and then "The Late Show" displayed a mockup of a possible Trump tweet while Colbert read it in his huffy Trump voice.
See the timestamp on that fake tweet? Well, it's 3:27 p.m. ET and President Donald J. Trump has not, in fact, tweeted that.
Colbert was wrong. Sad!
Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.