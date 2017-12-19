Colbert's 'Our Cartoon President' Spin-Off Series Premiere Date Set; Watch the Teaser

CBS's "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" is getting a spin-off—and it's, yes, Trump-related. CBS sibling Showtime has set a Feb. 11 premiere date for "Our Cartoon President," starring an animated version of President Trump that will be familiar to regular viewers of "The Late Show." Cartoon Donald Trump has made a couple dozen appearances on Colbert's show over the past year (scroll down for one prime example). The new series is set for a 10-episode run; Colbert, his "Late Show" Executive Producer Chris Licht and R.J. Fried will co-executive produce. A fourth executive producer, Tim Luecke, will also serve as lead animator. Per a Showtime statement,

In this parallel cartoon universe, the Commander-in-Chief opens the White House doors for an "all access" look at a typical day in the life of the President of the United States. "Our Cartoon President" examines the quintessentially Trumpian details of the presidency and his most important relationships, and no one is safe—from his close family and confidants to key political figures from both parties and members of the media.

And now, a classic "Late Show" segment from August starring Cartoon Donald Trump: