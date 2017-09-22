'Stop the Drilling!' Colbert's Meltdown Is Even Worse Than Lawrence O'Donnell's

In the wake of the leak of video showing MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell having a meltdown and blasting his staff on breaks during taping, Stephen Colbert declared on "The Late Show" last night that "As a broadcaster, I sincerely feel for Lawrence O'Donnell. Hosting a television show is extremely stressful." In fact, Colbert confessed that he had a meltdown of his own recently and that "In solidarity, and just to get ahead of the story before it breaks, I'm releasing my own tape." Eerily enough, in his tape, Colbert repeatedly shouts a tool-related demand that echoes O'Donnell's indelible meltdown catchphrase, "Stop the hammering!"
Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.