Colbert: 'I Completely Agree With Donald Trump'

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Wednesday, May 17:

In our current media-about-media-about-media moment, the big dogs of inky journalism are looming larger than ever. Can you imagine the first 118 days of the Trump administration -- let alone the last week or the last few days -- without The New York Times and The Washington Post? Anyway, let's get started ...

1. Yes, please, make all of this go away.

First look at tomorrow's cover…

MAKE IT GO AWAY: https://t.co/ZZq3CbtzDB

Comey memo says Trump urged FBI boss to drop Flynn-Russia inquiry pic.twitter.com/2ZDhbcwD7f — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 17, 2017

The news of the Comey memo, of course, comes via The New York Times in a scoop from reporter Michael S. Schmidt: "Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation." Here's how the Times plays it on its front page this morning:

P.S.

Buried in our story: Trump said to Comey that he should consider putting reporters in prison https://t.co/7nlT6gaY1G — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) May 16, 2017

2. Speaking of newspaper front pages, Metro offers up this weather report from Washington, D.C.:

3. How big a deal is all this, really? "The only thing I can say is, I think we've seen this movie before. I think it's reaching a point where it's of Watergate size and scale, and a couple of other scandals that you and I have seen." -- Sen. John McCain to CBS' Bob Schieffer at the International Republican Institute's Freedom Dinner

4. "Almost half of U.S. voters support impeaching President Donald Trump, outnumbering for the first time voters who would oppose his impeachment, according to a new poll," per Fortune. "The national survey, carried out by the private firm Public Policy Polling (PPP), found that 48% of respondents were in favor of impeaching Trump, compared with 41% who said they were opposed to it." Findings were based on interviews with 692 people between May 12 and 14 -- before the latest round of Trump scandals.

5. Anybody out there, other than Breitbart and assorted Fox News hosts and guests, willing to stand up for Trump? Why, yes! "Putin offers transcript to prove Trump did not pass Russia secrets," per Reuters.

P.S. "GOP senator: 'Absurd' to accept Putin's transcripts of Trump conversation," per The Hill (the senator in question is Sen. Susan Collins of Maine).

6. In non-Trump-related news (aka Well done! You made me click!): "Mark Zuckerberg's birthday photo shows the 20 Facebookers you should know not named Mark Zuckerberg" (Subhead: "Who gets to celebrate with the boss?"), via Recode. For example:

Andrew "Boz" Bosworth, VP of ads and Pages. Boz has been at Facebook more than a decade. ... He's still adding to his list of responsibilities. Boz also oversees Facebook's efforts around local businesses, like food delivery and job postings.

7. And finally ... back to Trumpland (sorry). In his "Late Show" monologue last night, Stephen Colbert said (starting at the 6:40 mark in the video embedded here), "I gotta say, and I don't care if this taken out of context, I completely agree with Donald Trump." (If you some context, start watching at 6:20 -- or better yet, watch the whole video.)

