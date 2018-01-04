See Colbert's and Noah's 'For Your Consideration' Ads for Trump's 'Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards'

In the wake of President Trump's announcement that he'll be giving out what he's calling the "Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards," at least two of TV's late night hosts are angling for the, uh, honors.

Trevor Noah of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" and Stephen Colbert of CBS's "The Late Show" have each released "For Your Consideration" ads pitched to POTUS. We'd call them "fake ads," but in Trump's America who's to say what's "fake" even means anymore—plus Colbert went a step further and actually booked some real time for his ad on a Times Square digital billboard, as seen in the "Late Show" clip at the bottom of this post.

Gentlemen, good luck to both of you!

So excited for Monday's "MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR!" See you on the red carpet, @AndersonCooper! #TheFakies pic.twitter.com/r8pYCj0g9r — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 4, 2018

Monday night's MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS is going to be 🔥🔥🔥@realDonaldTrump, For Your Consideration: pic.twitter.com/6GT31qdBaL — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 4, 2018