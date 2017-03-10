Colbert on Why You're Not Supposed to Call TrumpCare TrumpCare

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Friday, March 10:

So we've got a little branding problem. If we're not supposed to call TrumpCare TrumpCare (see No. 7, below), what are we supposed to call it? As Stephen Colbert notes (at the 2:08 mark in the video at the end of this post), Democrats actually suggested changing its official name from the American Health Care Act (a name nobody seems to want to use) to the "Republican Pay More for Less Care Act," as Business Insider reported. (Very funny, Dems!) If any of you marketing geniuses reading this have an idea for a re-rebrand, maybe call the White House? Anyway, let's get started ...

1. So, South Korea's President Park Geun-hye has been removed from office. Are there any toddlers and/or babies who might want to go on the BBC to reflect on her ouster?

2. Politico's Matthew Nussbaum and Josh Dawsey are out with a story headlined "Trump's in the White House bubble, and he loves it" (subhead: "The president is more cloistered than his predecessors, relying on Twitter and cable news instead of retail politics"). Some choice details:

Trump keeps it real by talking to his old New York friends, using a cellphone that he personally answers, and he stays up late watching TV, before getting up early to watch more TV and read the newspapers. ... Trump has stuck to often eating his favorite dish in the White House: meatloaf. "He doesn't change," said [Trump friend Ronald] Kessler. "He is a creature of habit. … And it works for him."

3. How helpful! The March/April issue of Politico's print magazine has an article titled "All of Trump's Russia Ties, in 7 Charts" by Michael Crowley that was posted online this morning.

4. As noted in this space on Tuesday, Alec Baldwin told "Extra" that he might not play Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" much longer. This morning the Daily Beast's Marlow Stern asks "Who Should Play SNL's Trump When Alec Baldwin Calls It Quits?" -- and he's got a pretty strong opinion about Baldwin's successor.

5. Hey, does Sean Spicer know?

Sean Spicer doesn't know pic.twitter.com/1dfT0aHfPo — Mдтт Иegяiи (@MattNegrin) March 9, 2017

6. An anonymous donor has given $1 million to The New York Times' "Sponsor a Subscription" program that provides the Times free to students, according to an unusually heartwarming Times press release.

7. And finally, during last night's "Late Show" monologue, Stephen Colbert explored why the White House doesn't want us to call TrumpCare TrumpCare (starting at about the 6:20 mark):

