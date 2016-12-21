Cord-Cutting and Cable's Decline: New Digital Crash Course Video

Most Popular
The headlines have not been kind to cable providers, and with good reason. In the third quarter this year, the cable industry lost a total of 486,000 subscribers. The same number it lost last year during the same period.
In fact, 2016 seems like a tipping point in the battle between cable providers and the cord-cutters doing everything in their power eschew them.
But as with most things in the media these days, the hysteria over cable's loss of reach is somewhat misdirected and the headlines aren't telling the whole story.