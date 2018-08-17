'Crazy Rich Asians' has pretty much already recouped its TV budget

Credit: 2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and RatPac-Dune Entertainment LLC

"Crazy Rich Asians" is on track to rake in nearly $30 million in its first five days in theaters, or nearly triple the investment Warner Bros. has made to promote the movie on stateside TV.

Since debuting on Wednesday, the romantic comedy has brought in $8.8 million in box-office sales, a windfall that has emboldened the studio to up its projected take to $29 million through this weekend, up from the original forecast of $20 million. If those figures hold up—and some box-office watchers believe "Crazy Rich Asians" could generate more than $35 million in sales through Sunday night—Warner effectively will have recouped the film's relatively modest $30 million production budget in less than a week.

Warner is on pace to make back the $11.1 million it has spent to air promos for "Crazy Rich Asians" since the first teaser aired during the season finale of the CW's "Riverdale" on May 16. Per iSpot.tv data, Warner since that soft launch has concentrated on reaching basic-cable audiences, buying time in repeats of "Friends" on Nick-at-Nite and TBS, as well as in encore episodes of "Family Guy" on Adult Swim and "The Big Bang Theory" (TBS).

Among the smattering of higher-end broadcast primetime shows in which Warner has seeded its "Crazy Rich Asians" promos are NBC's "America's Got Talent," ABC's "The Bachelorette" and CBS's "Big Brother." Unsurprisingly, placement in the summer's most popular TV show earned the film the most impressions of any promotional venue; according to Nielsen live-same-day ratings, the "Crazy Rich Asians" teasers that aired during first-run installments of "America's Got Talent" were seen by approximately 33.4 million viewers, of whom 7.9 million were members of the 18-to-49 demographic.

Custom network promos for the film also have aired on Bravo, the CW, E! and Freeform.

Along with the TV campaign, Warner has done the usual blocking-and-tackling online and via social media. The movie's official trailer has garnered 11.4 million views on YouTube, while its Twitter and Instagram accounts combined boast nearly 91,000 followers. Promotional partners include Visit Singapore, Peach & Lily and The Knot.

Starring Constance Wu ("Fresh Off the Boat") and based on the best-selling 2013 Kevin Kwan bestseller of the same name, "Crazy Rich Asians" is the first U.S. release featuring an all-Asian cast since "The Joy Luck Club" premiered 25 years ago. Unspooling in 3,384 theaters, "Crazy Rich Asians" is projected to put more fannies in seats this weekend than Warner's "Jurassic Jaws" -- er, "The Meg" -- and "Mile 22," the STX Entertainment action flick starring Mark Wahlberg.

While Wu's sitcom would have provided an ideal backdrop for a "Crazy Rich Asians" teaser, the opportunity hasn't really materialized, as ABC this summer has aired only one encore episode of "Fresh Off the Boat." That said, the studio will have two more shots at making a hyper-targeted buy within the traditional movie-spend window, as ABC plans to air repeats of "Fresh Off the Boat" on August 24 and August 31.