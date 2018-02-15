×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

New York Daily News After the Florida School Shooting: 'This Is Us'

By Published on .

The New York Daily News front page, Feb. 15, 2018.
The New York Daily News front page, Feb. 15, 2018. Credit: New York Daily News

In the wake of the latest American school shooting, the New York Daily News front page this morning declares "THIS IS US" over an image of a gun pointed directly at its readers.

Inside the paper, an op-ed by the paper's editorial board is headlined "All-American shame: As a nation, we do not care." It reads, in part:

Mourn though we do, mourn though we must, it is time to admit a painful fact: As a nation, we do not care. If we cared, we would make at least an honest effort to fight the corrosive culture of violence that infects so many of us. To attack mental illness as the scourge it is.

Most of all, we would try to change laws that, based on a delusional and suicidal interpretation of the Second Amendment to the Constitution, let anyone wield the power to kill in bunches. In the real world, where we don't care, the horror stories and the pictures of the dead and wounded will sear our minds and hurt our hearts for a short time.

Then we'll get ready to do this all over again soon enough.

Read the full editorial here.

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US