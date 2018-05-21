The Daily News was not entirely distracted by the royal wedding over the weekend

In a story inside Saturday's paper headlined "This year has been deadlier for American students than American military members," Chris Sommerfeldt writes,
The frontlines of American warfare are now in America's classrooms. More people have been murdered in schools so far this year than have been killed while serving in the U.S. military, according to depressing statistics. Accounting for the 10 people shot to death at a Houston-area high school Friday, 31 people—an overwhelming majority of whom were students—have been killed at schools since Jan. 1, according to data compiled by the Washington Post. Twenty-nine U.S. service members have been killed in the same timeframe, including both combat and noncombat deaths, according to the Pentagon.
On its Sunday cover, the Daily News juxtaposed the joy in London with the mourning in Sante Fe, Texas; its coverage inside the paper included, respectively, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in emotional royal ceremony" and "Santa Fe High School shooter ditched suicide plan, crumpled to ground and surrendered to cops."