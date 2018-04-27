The Daily News would like to remind you that a male-skewing jury convicted Cosby

The April 27, 2018 front page of the New York Daily News. Credit: Tronc

Today's Daily News front page does three things well:

First, it dramatically conveys the big news about Bill Cosby. (Read the story inside the paper online here: "Bill Cosby found guilty of drugging, sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.")

Second, it draws attention to the fact that a male-skewing jury convicted Cosby. (The composition of the panel was the subject of much pre-trial maneuvering and battling by the lawyers on each side.)

And third, it dispenses with one of the go-to means by which some men attempt to dismiss sexual assault claims—i.e., the "He said, she said" line that implicitly asks "Who are you going to believe?" (An earlier Daily News front page, shown as an inset on today's cover, repeated "She said" over and over again to call attention to the huge number of women who have come forward with accusations against Cosby.)

With regard to Bill Cosby and Andrea Constand, the Daily News bluntly points out, seven men and five women believed Constand.