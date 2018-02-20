Little Debbie, the Snack-Cake Girl, Just Gave Great Relationship Advice and Twitter Is Kind of Freaking Out

Little Debbie, oracle. Credit: McKee Foods

Usually I give very little and very infrequent thought to Little Debbie, the McKee Foods snack brand. For instance, every few months when the check-out line is too long at my neighborhood Rite Aid and I find myself standing and waiting directly in front of the Little Debbie snack cake display, I think, Why are those things so cheap? (I also think: If I buy a box, will I mindlessly eat half of it while watching Colbert tonight? And then, just to be safe, I don't buy any.)

But for some reason, Little Debbie took to Twitter on President's Day to belatedly address another holiday—and now she's got thousands of people (the tweet has been liked more than 18,000 times as of this writing) thinking hard about ... love and life and relationships.

Dear Friend,



Valentine's day has ended & perhaps it was an amazing time filled with bliss or perhaps it was a quiet time spent alone. But you know what? Either one of those are ok. Never attach your value & worth as a person to your relationship status.



Love,

Little Debbie — Little Debbie (@LittleDebbie) February 19, 2018

This is confusing for a number of reasons. Little Debbie has an adorably, Norman Rockwellian pre-internet face and yet she tweets? Also, Little Debbie is, what, 9 years old and already she's this wise?

It's all a bit too much to process. And judging by many of the responses to Little Debbie's tweet, the Twittersphere seems to agree:

Dammit, @LittleDebbie I wasn't expecting to cry today and yet here I am pic.twitter.com/3LTYfPm9Rs — 🔥SarahSarahBoBeara🔥 (@BionicBaby99) February 19, 2018

Little Debbie throwing out the life advice — Alex (@Animator__Alex) February 20, 2018

I never realized little Debbie kept it so mad real — Alex (@Alex70368163) February 20, 2018

Lil' Debbie out here saving us all money on therapy pic.twitter.com/RPwvh6UIhW — ang (@ThatBlessedMess) February 20, 2018

@alyssaandrea215 why am I crying at what this snack food said — turbo thot (@lizettgtz) February 20, 2018

Okay. Wow. I needed this. — Jessica Lyn (@marvylovely_JES) February 20, 2018

Getting some profound life advice from a snack cake. Technology is amazing. — Betty J Smithsonian (@handstandstore) February 20, 2018

Do you accept insurance for counseling and if so what is your copay — Selene San Felice (@seleniepanini) February 20, 2018

Anyway, I'll close with this: