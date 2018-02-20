Little Debbie, the Snack-Cake Girl, Just Gave Great Relationship Advice and Twitter Is Kind of Freaking Out

But for some reason, Little Debbie took to Twitter on President's Day to belatedly address another holiday—and now she's got thousands of people (the tweet has been liked more than 18,000 times as of this writing) thinking hard about ... love and life and relationships.
Dear Friend,— Little Debbie (@LittleDebbie) February 19, 2018
Valentine's day has ended & perhaps it was an amazing time filled with bliss or perhaps it was a quiet time spent alone. But you know what? Either one of those are ok. Never attach your value & worth as a person to your relationship status.
Love,
Little Debbie
This is confusing for a number of reasons. Little Debbie has an adorably, Norman Rockwellian pre-internet face and yet she tweets? Also, Little Debbie is, what, 9 years old and already she's this wise?
It's all a bit too much to process. And judging by many of the responses to Little Debbie's tweet, the Twittersphere seems to agree:
Dammit, @LittleDebbie I wasn't expecting to cry today and yet here I am pic.twitter.com/3LTYfPm9Rs— 🔥SarahSarahBoBeara🔥 (@BionicBaby99) February 19, 2018
Little Debbie throwing out the life advice— Alex (@Animator__Alex) February 20, 2018
I never realized little Debbie kept it so mad real— Alex (@Alex70368163) February 20, 2018
Lil' Debbie out here saving us all money on therapy pic.twitter.com/RPwvh6UIhW— ang (@ThatBlessedMess) February 20, 2018
@alyssaandrea215 why am I crying at what this snack food said— turbo thot (@lizettgtz) February 20, 2018
wow, Debbie pic.twitter.com/SDnefvK0lx— regan (@reganbennett13) February 19, 2018
Okay. Wow. I needed this.— Jessica Lyn (@marvylovely_JES) February 20, 2018
Getting some profound life advice from a snack cake. Technology is amazing.— Betty J Smithsonian (@handstandstore) February 20, 2018
Do you accept insurance for counseling and if so what is your copay— Selene San Felice (@seleniepanini) February 20, 2018
Anyway, I'll close with this:
Omg ty Little Debbie queen— gray 💮 (@shutupplzthx) February 20, 2018