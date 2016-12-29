A Tribute to Debbie Reynolds: Star of Screen, TV and Advertising

Most Popular

In film, she played roles such as "Tammy" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," but when it came to advertising, Debbie Reynolds played herself.

Ms. Reynolds, who died Wednesday at age 84, an accomplished actress in both TV and film, remarkably passed away the day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher. But Ms. Reynolds' fame also drew her to Madison Avenue, where her girl-next-door freshness brought her a host of endorsements for products such as Lux soap and Lustre-Creme. In her later years, she also did some TV commericals for Singer -- and, not suprisingly, lent her voice to Tropicana orange juice, a tailor-made fit playing off perhaps her best-known role in "Singing in the Rain." Here, we remember some classic campaigns that featured Ms. Reynolds.

In this ad, Ms. Reynolds assures women that with Lux soap they can be as lovely as a movie star.

Debbie Reynolds in Lux Soap ads.

Her "lively, natural looking curls" starred in this ad for Lustre-Creme.

Debbie Reynolds in Lustre-Creme ads

Ms. Reynolds as sweater girl for acrylic fiber.

Debbie Reynolds in Acrilan fabric ads.

Movie stars apparently load their own dishwashers, or at least this GE ad suggests they do.

Debbie Reynolds in GE PotScrubber Dishwasher ads.

Her third husband, Richard Hamlett, co-starred with Ms. Reynolds in this 1992 ad for Moisture Drops. She looks happy here, but the marriage ended in divorce.

Debbie Reynolds in Moisture Drops ads.

Singer for Singer: Ms. Reynolds pitched a sewing-machine sale in 1977.

What could be a better fit? The use of her signature song in an ode to orange juice.