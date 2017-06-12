Delta and Bank of America Pull Theater's Funding Thanks to Very Trumpy 'Julius Caesar'

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Monday, June 12:

Today's themes, dear reader, are theater and violence (see Nos. 1 and 2, below), theater (No. 3), violence (No. 5), theater (No. 6) and theater and violence (No. 7). Anyway, let's get started ...

1. Hey hockey fans: FYI, on Sunday night "Dear Evan Hansen" won the Tony Award for Best Musical, which is sort of the Stanley Cup of theater. (See "Tony Awards: Big winners, surprise losers and what it all means for the theater," via The Los Angeles Times.) Hey theater fans: FYI, on Sunday night the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup, which is sort of the Tony Award for Best Musical for hockey. (See "This Pittsburgh Penguins title was a spectacle of survival," via ESPN.)

+ "Tony Awards: Bette Midler's hilariously long speech stole the show," via USA Today.

2. "New York's Public Theater lost financial support from two high-profile corporate donors, Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, on Sunday amid intense criticism of its production of Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar,' which depicts the assassination of a Trump-like Roman ruler," per Liam Stack of The New York Times. "The companies' decisions came after days of criticism online and in right-leaning media outlets that was amplified by Donald Trump Jr., a son of the president, who appeared to call into question the theater's funding sources on Twitter on Sunday morning."

+ See more information on the production from the Public Theater's landing page for "Julius Caesar," including a note from the theater's Artistic Director Oskar Eustis that reads, in part,

Julius Caesar can be read as a warning parable to those who try to fight for democracy by undemocratic means. To fight the tyrant does not mean imitating him.

3. ICYMI: "CNN Drops Reza Aslan Over His Vulgar Criticism of Trump," per The New York Times. which somewhat adorably declined to quote said vulgarity:

Mr. Aslan, whose program covered global religion and began this year, apologized after his tweets on Saturday [June 4], in which he described the president as "an embarrassment to humankind" and compared him, using profanity, to a piece of excrement.

Can anybody help us out here? "CNN fires Reza Aslan for calling president 'piece of sh*t,'" per Kremlin-backed RT.com. OK, thanks.

4. Also ICYMI from Friday:

Wow. Now the CEO of Goldman is subtweeting the WH? https://t.co/JIiDRdvVCZ — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 10, 2017

Here's the Lloyd Blankfein tweet Chuck Todd is referring to:

Just landed from China, trying to catch up.... How did "infrastructure week" go? — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 9, 2017

5. "A man accused of posting blasphemous content to Facebook has been sentenced to death by a court in Pakistan," per the BBC. "Taimoor Raza was convicted after allegedly posting remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, his wives and companions within the site's comments. ... Human rights campaigners have expressed concern. Facebook itself has yet to comment on the case."

6. The t-shirt Barron Trump is wearing here reads, yes, "The Expert":

After nearly five months of living apart, Melania and Barron Trump have moved into the White House https://t.co/fWYzTKtAmE pic.twitter.com/MVIsuu8BcW — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 12, 2017

7. And finally, remember when, back in 2015, Donald Trump revealed himself to be a fan of Infowars radio host Alex Jones? (See "Trump praises 9/11 truther's 'amazing' reputation," via CNN. And then, more recently, this happened (per Business Insider): "Conspiracy outlet Infowars was granted temporary White House press credentials"? Well ...

Next Sunday, I sit down with conservative radio host @RealAlexJones to discuss controversies and conspiracies #SundayNight June 18 on NBC pic.twitter.com/7bVz6Fobf5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017

Thank you to Ann-Christine Diaz, George Slefo, Laurel Wentz and Chen Wu for their help with today's roundup.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.