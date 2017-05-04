Delta Flight Attendant Offers Passenger Downgrade: 'Jail and Your Kids Will Be in Foster Care'

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Thursday, May 4:

Most days, of course, these media scans are all over the place -- because the stories I care about, and that I think you'll also care about, are wildly unpredictable and intrinsically chaotic. But today I'm sensing something of a theme: silly humans. Think of "silly" as exactly the right word in some cases and ... well, let's just say a merciful euphemism in other cases. Anyway, let's get started ...

1. Because of course:

JUST IN: ObamaCare repeal bill contains exemption for members of Congress and their staffs https://t.co/zgKH5p94PM pic.twitter.com/aOW0RYXaXE — The Hill (@thehill) May 4, 2017

2. Most clickbait-y headline of the moment: "Trump has a dangerous disability," a column by conservative commentator George Will that tops The Washington Post's "Most Read" chart this morning. It begins (FYI, you're probably going to have to read that first sentence twice),

It is urgent for Americans to think and speak clearly about President Trump's inability to do either. This seems to be not a mere disinclination but a disability. It is not merely the result of intellectual sloth but of an untrained mind bereft of information and married to stratospheric self-confidence.

You really have to click through and read it all -- particularly the last sentence.

3. "Buried in Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David J. Garrow's 1,400-page tome about former President Barack Obama's rise to the White House," writes People magazine's Michael Zennie, "is the headline-grabbing revelation that he had a serious relationship with -- and proposed marriage (twice!) to -- a woman other than wife Michelle." That's from a post with the second-most clickbait-y headline of the moment: "Did Barack Obama Really Two-Time Michelle While They Were Dating? Here's What New Biography Says."

4. Speaking of love and marriage...

EXCLUSIVE: The first couple of cable news Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged. https://t.co/wDFRfGe2NI — Page Six (@PageSix) May 4, 2017

5. A YouTube video titled "Family With Infant Children Booted Off Delta Flight" (embedded below) is getting a ton of attention this morning because of what a flight attendant said to the father of that family. The video was posted yesterday by said father ("Here is a video of Delta airlines booting myself, my wife and my 2 children ages 1 and 2 off delta flight 2222 April 23 from Maui to LAX. They oversold the flight and asked us to give up a seat we purchased for my older son that my younger son was sitting in. ...") This morning the video has landed on Reddit's home page and a moderator, Redditor confirmedzach, has helpfully posted this comment offering context:

For more insight into the situation, the Delta policy seems to state that the person in the seat must be the same as the name on the ticket. This man bought a ticket for his eldest son and attempted to use it for his infant, opting to have his eldest take another flight. This would break federal law and the flight attendant is trying to explain, albeit poorly. The airline then sold the ticket of the eldest child that did not show up.

The most upvoted comment at the moment comes from Reddit user granvillestreet:

@ 0:13 Flight attendant "You and your wife will be in JAIL and your kids will be in foster care" Then I knew this video will blow up...

6. Per Sasha Savitsky of Fox News this morning: "Stephen Colbert is standing by a vulgar joke he made about President Donald Trump that prompted the social media campaign #FireColbert. Kind of. Saying on his show Wednesday night 'I would do it again,' Colbert did allow that he 'would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be.'" Savitsky quotes the joke but censors a key word thusly: "c--k." The word was also bleeped on "The Late Show" Monday night. I wonder what it could be?

7. And finally, a bit more viral media for you: an initially terrifying gif posted by Imgur user uDSR that has run up more than 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours. It's titled "You silly human, I missed you!" and -- spoiler -- it ends well!

Thanks to Anthony Crupi, Ann-Christine Diaz, Nat Ives, George Slefo, Laurel Wentz and Jessica Wohl for their suggestions this week. Your daily media roundup returns on Monday following a short (Friday) break. Meanwhile, Happy Star Wars Day, everybody.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large.