Discovery Reveals Ad Sales Leadership Post-Scripps Merger

Rich Ross Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Scripps Networks' Jon Steinlauf will become chief U.S. advertising sales officer after the company merges with Discovery Communications.

Discovery's Ben Price, who serves as president of U.S. ad sales for the company, will report to Steinlauf, along with Leigh Anne Brodsky, currently exec VP of Discovery Global Enterprises.

Earlier this week, the Department of Justice gave Discovery clearance to acquire Scripps.

Amid the transition, Rich Ross, who serves as group president of Discovery Channel and Science Channel, will be departing from the company. Ross joined the company in 2014 from Shine America and spent more than a decade at Disney.

Scripps' programming chief Kathleen Finch will become chief lifestyle brand officer for the combined company overseeing HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Life, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Great American Country and Lifestyle Digital Studios. Henry Schleiff will remain group president for ID, Destination America and American Heroes Channel. Nancy Daniels, currently president of TLC, will assume the new role of chief brand officer, Discovery & Factual, leading all aspects of Discovery Channel and the Science Channel brands.