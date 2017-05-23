'She's Such an Idiot': Does Your Boss Know You Said That About Her on Slack?

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, May 23:

1. Via The Guardian: "'Terror at the Arena': how the papers reacted to Manchester attack," which rounds up front pages from late-edition U.K. newspapers. Here's the Manchester Evening News' cover:

One of Manchester's saddest days. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/hwMYituteJ — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017

The same image appears stateside on the front page of the New York Daily News:

Tuesday's front page:



SAVAGE https://t.co/y0G4bXQj6p

• Bomber kills 19, injures at least 50

• Targets young fans at @ArianaGrande show pic.twitter.com/8nk7Vzs1Z2 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 23, 2017

2. "Manchester attack: What we know so far," via the BBC.

3. What will Trump tweet about this? Per Politico: "Brennan: Russia may have successfully recruited Trump campaign aides." Austin Wright reports on former CIA Director John Brennan's remarks before the House Intelligence Committee this morning:

Brennan said that by the time he stepped down as CIA director on Jan. 20, "I had unresolved questions in my mind about whether or not the Russians had been successful in getting U.S. persons, involved in the campaign or not, to work on their behalf, again, either in a witting or unwitting fashion." He said he believed the FBI's investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Moscow is "certainly well founded and needed to look into these issues."

4. One of the top stories on Quartz right now is Lila MacLellan's "The inevitable future of Slack is your boss using it to spy on you." A key passage:

Already, an employer can access all Slack public channels, and can pay extra for the Plus plan to gain access to employees' direct messages, private conversations, and archived messages, if it can prove it has the legal right to do so. Slack acknowledged last year that it already has an eye on measuring and monitoring productivity, not just facilitating it. Stewart Butterfield, the company's CEO and founder, told an audience at a South By Southwest talk that Slack is working on a "manager bot" ...

... and, well, click here to keep reading.

5. "A husband scorned" -- that's one of the subheads in "Melania's Slap Down and 6 Other Awkward Moments of Trump Visit in Israel," a handy little listicle from Israeli newspaper Haaretz that incorporates one of its own tweets:

6. "Thanks to James Corden," Sarah Perez writes on TechCrunch, "CBS will now join a number of other major media publishers in creating content for Snapchat's Shows -- the social service's smattering of short-form original video series found in the app's 'Discover' section. The network announced this morning that James Corden will star in a new show on Snapchat called 'James Corden's Next James Corden,' arriving later this fall."

7. And finally, R.I.P., James Bond: "For Marketers' Eyes Only: Roger Moore's Life in Ads," via Ad Age's own E.J. Schultz.

Thank you to Ann-Christine Diaz, Nate Skid and Laurel Wentz for their suggestions for today's roundup.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.