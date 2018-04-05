Dr. Evil just revealed (to Jimmy Fallon) that he was secretly working for Trump and just got fired

In a remarkable scoop, Jimmy Fallon scored the first interview with the latest fired member of the Trump Administration. On last night's "Tonight Show," Dr. Evil (Mike Myers) spoke with Fallon and revealed that he was a secret member of Trump's cabinet. His role? Originally it was supposed to be Secretary of Evil, "but Steve Bannon got that job," so Dr. Evil ended up being "more of an ideas guy, really."

Among his ideas: "The wall—that was all me. But I wanted it to be a moat filled with spikey blowfish. And I didn't want the Mexicans to pay for it, I wanted Alec Baldwin to pay for it."

Watch the full segment for Dr. Evil's thoughts about Dr. Ben Carson, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Mark Zuckerberg.