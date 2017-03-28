Here's the Correct (and Adorable) Way to Welcome Our Robot Overlords

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, March 28:

In yesterday's media scan, we wondered about what the Trump brand stands for these days. Hey, maybe ... peacemaker? Could Trump be willing to negotiate with Democrats to recover from the Obamacare-repeal debacle? Maybe! (See No. 3.) Will he, for some reason, expect Democrats to grovel? Probably! (See No. 4.) Regardless of the dysfunction in Washington, D.C., are we all doomed? Perhaps! (See No. 6.) Anyway, let's get started ...

1. In a post this morning headlined "Facebook copied Snapchat a fourth time, and now all its apps look the same," Recode's Kurt Wagner makes some good points, including:

Facebook's willingness to prominently place the exact same feature inside all of its apps doesn't just speak to the company's fear of competitors -- it also shows that Facebook isn't concerned with giving each of its core services a unique identity. And that should be concerning to you, assuming that you don't need or want four different versions of Facebook on your phone.

2. A Vocativ post by Kevin Collier headlined "House Rep. Pushing To Set Back Online Privacy Rakes In Industry Funds" is getting widely shared on social media this morning and is currently on the front page of Reddit. Subhead: "Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), sponsor of anti-privacy measure up for vote in Congress, has had a career financed by internet service providers."

3. "President Trump is 'absolutely' willing to work with Democrats on other parts of his agenda after discord among Republicans torpedoed his plans to repeal and replace Obamacare," Time's Zeke J. Miller writes in a post headlined "President Trump Changes Tone on Democrats After Health Care Failure." "White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday that Trump is already fielding calls from Democrats who are looking to develop a relationship with the Administration as the focus shifts from health care to tax reform and infrastructure spending. 'We learned a lot through this process,' Spicer told reporters."

4. Or maybe not.

The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds - not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

Oh, and while we're at it, here's this morning's recommendation from America's TV Critic in Chief:

Watch @foxandfriends now on Podesta and Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

5. Meanwhile, in construction industry news: "The Trump administration wants the first $1 billion of border wall funding to cover 62 miles -- including replacing some existing fencing along the southern border," per CNN. "The $999 million requested by the White House in its budget supplement for just defense and border security spending would cover just 48 miles of new wall, according to justification documents from the Department of Homeland Security obtained by CNN." The CNN exclusive was team-reported by Tal Kopan, Curt Devine, Scott Bronstein and Drew Griffin.

6. A couple of automation-related stories out this morning that you may or may not want to read: "Compelling new evidence that robots are taking jobs and cutting wages," via Quartz's Dan Kopf. And "Robots do destroy jobs and lower wages, says new study," per James Vincent of The Verge

7. And speaking of robots, a short video titled "Rayna meets a 'robot'" -- actually, a discarded water heater -- is No. 1 on YouTube's "Trending" chart this morning. Adorable Rayna, who probably hasn't read The Verge and Quartz stories above, demonstrates the correct way to welcome our robot overlords.

