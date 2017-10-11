Watch: Eminem Blasts President Trump During BET Awards Show

BET should thank Eminem for making its Hip Hop Awards a hot topic today.

The rapper, whose given name is Marshall Mathers, unveiled a fierce, angry, four-and-a-half-minute freestyle eviscerating President Trump in a prerecorded video during Tuesday night's award ceremony.

Eminem criticized everything from Trump's comments following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville to his immigration policies and attacks on NFL players.

"We better give Obama props 'cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust while the drama pops, and he waits for s--- to quiet down, he'll just gas his plane up and fly around till the bombing stops." "But this is his form of distraction, plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers."

He also saluted Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who first took a knee during the national anthem last year to protest racial injustice, by raising his fist into the air.

Kaepernick responded on Twitter:

NBA star Lebron James, who has had his own Twitter war with the president, calling him a "bum," also threw support behind Eminem.

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

Trump has not responded on social media as of this morning.

The rapper also posed an ultimatum for his fans who support Trump:

"And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his, I'm drawing in the sand a line, you're either for or against, and if you can't decide who you like more and you're split on who you should stand beside, I'll do it for it for you with this. F--- you," he said toward the end, raising his middle finger.

While there's plenty of support for Eminem's takedown of Trump, some feel the rapper's own history of vulgar and misogynistic lyrics toward women makes him a controversial mouthpiece for the message.

Last year, the Hip Hop Awards were watched by 1.6 million viewers on BET and pulled a 0.78 rating in the 18-49 demo. It was watched by an additional another 340,000 and garnered a 0.17 rating on MTV's simulcast. Last year, the awards show went up against the vice presidential debate.

Ratings for this year's broadcast were not yet available at the time of publication.