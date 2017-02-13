'Emo Trump' Might Just Completely Transform How You Think of the President

One way of looking at President Trump's tweets: He's a master marketer who takes his agenda directly to the people, constantly using social media to reinforce his outspoken political brand. Another way of looking at President Trump's tweets: He's an angry crybaby who whines directly to the people, constantly using social media to reinforce his unhinged political brand.

The Super Deluxe channel on YouTube hews closer to the second theory, judging from "Donald Trump's Tweets As An Early 2000s Emo Song," a video it posted Sunday. Per the explanation in the video's description: "We noticed that Trump's tweets are basically the lyrics to an early 2000s emo song, so we turned them into one." After hearing Super Deluxe's rather amazing song you might accidentally feel a little sympathy for the embattled president ... because, you know, he's just so misunderstood.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.