Ezra Klein: Trump Is 'Recklessly, Impulsively Endangering His Own Presidency'

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of June 1:

Your executive summary in one sentence: Jennifer Garner is mad at People magazine (see No. 6, below), Chloë Grace Moretz is mad at her own movie's marketing (No. 3), Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are still mad at each other (Nos. 1 and 2), and Ezra Klein is exasperated by Trump (No. 7) ... but, hey, at least Vladimir Putin is still a fan (No. 2). Anyway, let's get started ...

1. So, last night this happened:

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

And then, 50 minutes later, this happened:

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

2. "Hillary Clinton believes that Russia did not act alone in its effort to influence the 2016 presidential election," The Hollywood Reporter's Natalie Jarvey writes, zooming in on a key portion of Clinton's in-depth interview with Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg at Recode's Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., yesterday. The former Secretary of State said "that it was 'fair to ask' how the Russians knew where to direct a campaign designed to spread misinformation during the election. 'The Russians in my opinion ... could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they had been guided' by Americans, she said."

<br />

+ meanwhile, in St. Petersburg: "Putin Says He Likes Guys Like Trump as U.S. Probes Intensify," per Bloomberg.

3. "Chloë Grace Moretz 'Appalled and Angry' Over Her Movie's Body-Shaming Ad," per Vulture. What's she talking about? This May 25 tweet from Vulture's own Kyle Buchanan will bring you up to speed:

This Chloe Moretz cartoon also seems, uh, questionable pic.twitter.com/93ieRc9JnQ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 25, 2017

4. "Apple, ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference next week, announced that it has paid out more than $70 billion to app developers since 2008," per Variety's Todd Spangler. "According to the tech giant, in the past 12 months alone downloads have increased over 70%."

5. A scoop this morning from The Guardian: "Nigel Farage is a 'person of interest' in the US counter-intelligence investigation that is looking into possible collusion between the Kremlin and Donald Trump's presidential campaign," per a team-reported piece by the U.K. newspaper's Stephanie Kirchgaessner, Nick Hopkins and Luke Harding. "Sources with knowledge of the investigation said the former Ukip leader had raised the interest of FBI investigators because of his relationships with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder whom Farage visited in March."

+ flashback:

Donald Trump 'like silverback gorilla' in debate - Nigel Farage https://t.co/J5m7xxCQMc — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 10, 2016

+ another flashback: "Nigel Farage will be made 'unofficial adviser' to Donald Trump, close ally says at glittering party overlooking White House," per The Telegraph on Jan. 21

6. In magazine-media-about-social-media-about-magazine-media news: "Jennifer Garner Slams People Magazine's Unauthorized Cover Story in Personal Facebook Post," per Marie Claire (subhead: "She is not happy with their coverage of her life post-divorce").

7. And finally, Vox Editor-in-Chief Ezra Klein -- who rose to fame as The Washington Post's "Wonkblog" blogger before leaving in 2014 to help launch Vox -- doesn't mince words in this new video titled "Donald Trump is destroying his own presidency." Klein offers a tick-tock of Trump scandals to date and explains in an exasperated tone how Trump has a knack for turning "managable problems" into "disasters." The video has run up nearly half a million views on Vox's YouTube channel in less than 24 hours:

<br />

Thank you to Brian Braiker, Ann-Christine Diaz, Kate Kaye, Jeanine Poggi, Nate Skid and Chen Wu for their roundup suggestions.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.