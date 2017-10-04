Here's Facebook's Full-Page NYT Ad About 'Protecting Our Community From Election Interference'

The top portion of Facebook's Oct. 4, 2017 New York Times ad.

Facebook believes in the power of print advertising—today, at least.

If you pick up a copy of this morning's New York Times and turn to page A5, you'll find a full-page ad from Facebook, just opposite the start of the international news section, headlined "Protecting Our Community from Election Interference" that outlines nine "Immediate actions we're taking." The exact text of the ad doesn't seems to be posted on Facebook's various official comms channels (so I've typed it verbatim for you, below), but it does draw language from both a Monday post by Joel Kaplan, Facebook's VP of global public policy, titled "Improving Enforcement and Transparency of Ads on Facebook" and a Sept. 21 post by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his personal Facebook page.

Members of Congress and other would-be regulators of Facebook are the obvious target of this Times ad.

As Axios' Mike Allen recently pointed out regarding occasional "Zuck for president" speculation, Facebook's chief has a much more immediate campaign to wage: "Zuckerberg's candidate is Facebook, and its political base is in serious jeopardy." Allen noted that he's seen a copy of a "Dear Colleague" letter circulated by two Democratic senators seeking co-sponsors for legislation that "would formalize, and expand, the transparency commitments Facebook has made."

Facebook, of course, would like to convince lawmakers that its self-regulation is good enough, thank you very much.

The full text of Facebook's ad appears here, followed by an image of the actual ad: