Facebook's Russian Ads Scandal? Trump Says It's a 'Hoax'

Published on .

The Tweeter-in-Chief.
The Tweeter-in-Chief.

Facebook's leader, Mark Zuckerberg, appears to be rather humbled in the wake of the revelation that his company collected $100,000 for shady political ads during the U.S. presidential campaign that were apparently placed by Russian-linked accounts. He went on Facebook Live yesterday to say that Facebook, which is turning over the ads to Congress, will conduct a "thorough review" of the scandal. "We're going to make political advertising more transparent," he added.

Meanwhile, America's leader, Donald Trump, thinks this is all made up. He went on Twitter this morning and knocked out these two tweets:

Trump also, by the way, used Twitter to amplify a message from Twitter itself. This morning he retweeted an @TwitterData tweet from Wednesday that apparently was only brought to his attention today:

One world leader conspicuously missing from that list? Mark Zuckerberg, the hoax-believing president of Facebookistan, who is way less popular than Donald Trump. Sad!

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

