Facebook's Russian Ads Scandal? Trump Says It's a 'Hoax'

The Tweeter-in-Chief.

Facebook's leader, Mark Zuckerberg, appears to be rather humbled in the wake of the revelation that his company collected $100,000 for shady political ads during the U.S. presidential campaign that were apparently placed by Russian-linked accounts. He went on Facebook Live yesterday to say that Facebook, which is turning over the ads to Congress, will conduct a "thorough review" of the scandal. "We're going to make political advertising more transparent," he added.

Meanwhile, America's leader, Donald Trump, thinks this is all made up. He went on Twitter this morning and knocked out these two tweets:

The Russia hoax continues, now it's ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

The greatest influence over our election was the Fake News Media "screaming" for Crooked Hillary Clinton. Next, she was a bad candidate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

Trump also, by the way, used Twitter to amplify a message from Twitter itself. This morning he retweeted an @TwitterData tweet from Wednesday that apparently was only brought to his attention today:

These are the 10 most Tweeted about world leaders during the first day of #UNGA General Debate pic.twitter.com/HhlOlNAkDJ — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) September 20, 2017

One world leader conspicuously missing from that list? Mark Zuckerberg, the hoax-believing president of Facebookistan, who is way less popular than Donald Trump. Sad!

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.