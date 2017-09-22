Facebook's Russian Ads Scandal? Trump Says It's a 'Hoax'

Meanwhile, America's leader, Donald Trump, thinks this is all made up. He went on Twitter this morning and knocked out these two tweets:
The Russia hoax continues, now it's ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017
The greatest influence over our election was the Fake News Media "screaming" for Crooked Hillary Clinton. Next, she was a bad candidate!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017
Trump also, by the way, used Twitter to amplify a message from Twitter itself. This morning he retweeted an @TwitterData tweet from Wednesday that apparently was only brought to his attention today:
These are the 10 most Tweeted about world leaders during the first day of #UNGA General Debate pic.twitter.com/HhlOlNAkDJ— Twitter Data (@TwitterData) September 20, 2017
One world leader conspicuously missing from that list? Mark Zuckerberg, the hoax-believing president of Facebookistan, who is way less popular than Donald Trump. Sad!
Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.