Just in case the FBI wants to rebrand its 'Crossfire Hurricane' investigation, 7 suggestions

You've really gotta feel for Mick Jagger & Co. They just can't seem to avoid getting dragged into Trump drama.

In 2016 and 2017, Team Trump kept on appropriating Rolling Stones music (see "What Trump's Refusal to Stop Using Rolling Stones Songs Says About Him"). And today, via a New York Times scoop headlined "Code Name Crossfire Hurricane: The Secret Origins of the Trump Investigation," we learned that the FBI chose a Rolling Stones lyric to internally brand its Trump-Russia investigation. Here it is in context in "Jumpin' Jack Flash":

I was born in a crossfire hurricane

And I howled at the maw in the drivin' rain

But it's all right now, in fact, it's a gas

But it's all right, I'm Jumpin' Jack Flash

It's a gas, gas, gas

("Crossfire Hurricane" is also the title of a 2012 documentary about the Stones.)

The Twittersphere, naturally, is rather amused. To wit:

Imagine getting the chance to say "Crossfire Hurricane" all the timehttps://t.co/jYBBAkvOa4 — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) May 16, 2018

*reads that the FBI codenamed Trump/Russia probe CROSSFIRE HURRICANE* pic.twitter.com/Xoap2mq2kd — Kevin Cornell (@KC_slater) May 16, 2018

"Crossfire Hurricane is a go, sir."

"What's the status of the primary target?"

"Pumpkinhead is in the patch. Repeat: Pumpkinhead is in the patch." — SpideyTerry (@SpideyTerry) May 16, 2018

Now accepting bets on which DC bar first comes out with a drink called the "Crossfire Hurricane"https://t.co/aRxjFmp1vZ — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) May 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones are presumably ... less amused.

Anyway, as secret code names go, Crossfire Hurricane is not half-bad—but now that the cat's out of the bag, the FBI obviously needs new internal branding (for what's morphed into, basically, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation).

Here, 7 suggestions to start with (you're welcome, Mr. Mueller):