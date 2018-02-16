After the Florida School Shooting, The Boston Globe Says 'We Know What Will Happen Next'

He will be a man, or maybe still a boy.
He will have a semiautomatic rifle—an AR-15, or something like it—and several high-capacity magazines filled with ammunition.
The weapon will have been purchased legally, the background check no obstacle.
He will walk into a school, or a concert, or an office building.
And he will open fire into a crowd of innocents.
Further down in the piece Ramos writes, "Any promises will be broken. Beyond the shattered orbit of the school or church or concert that became a shooting gallery, the whole thing will recede too soon into memory. And then it will all happen again."
On Twitter this morning, Ramos added a brief side commentary about his commentary: "I hope I'm wrong. Prove me wrong. Please."
