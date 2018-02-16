After the Florida School Shooting, The Boston Globe Says 'We Know What Will Happen Next'

Boston Globe: Front Page 2/16/2018 Credit: Boston Globe

The Boston Globe devotes most of its front page today to a bleak commentary by columnist Nestor Ramos headlined "We Know What Will Happen Next." The subhead of the piece reads, "Parkland. Las Vegas. Sutherland Springs. Newtown. On and on: In America, mass shootings have become so familiar that they seem to follow the same sad script." Ramos then runs through that script. His commentary begins,

He will be a man, or maybe still a boy. He will have a semiautomatic rifle—an AR-15, or something like it—and several high-capacity magazines filled with ammunition. The weapon will have been purchased legally, the background check no obstacle. He will walk into a school, or a concert, or an office building. And he will open fire into a crowd of innocents.

Further down in the piece Ramos writes, "Any promises will be broken. Beyond the shattered orbit of the school or church or concert that became a shooting gallery, the whole thing will recede too soon into memory. And then it will all happen again."

On Twitter this morning, Ramos added a brief side commentary about his commentary: "I hope I'm wrong. Prove me wrong. Please."