Fox News' 'Ingraham Angle' Loses More Advertisers (but MyPillow stands firm)

Laura Ingraham. Credit: Bloomberg

Fox News' Laura Ingraham show continues to lose advertisers after she mocked a Parkland, Florida, school-shooting survivor over not getting into some of his desired colleges.

Liberty Mutual, which has been one the most frequent advertisers in "The Ingraham Angles," according to iSpot.TV, said Friday that it has no plans to run ads on her show.

"As many of you know, there have been several media reports regarding TV host Laura Ingraham's comments regarding one of the students from Parkland, FL, and Liberty Mutual Insurance's advertising during her program," Liberty Mutual chairman and CEO David Long said in a note to employees. "These comments are inconsistent with our values as a company, especially when it comes to treating others with dignity and respect. We are not scheduled to run any future ads on her show and will continue to analyze our advertising placements to make sure they align with our beliefs as a company."

Ingraham tweeted on Wednesday that David Hogg, one of the shooting survivors who has become a prominent gun control advocate, had "whined" about not getting into his college choices. She apologized Thursday after Hogg took to Twitter to call for an ad boycott of the program and several advertisers said they would stop buying commercial time in the show.

Some brands are standing firm. "MyPillow has no plans to change its advertising," said Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow. MyPillow ran 93 spots in "The Ingraham Angle" so far this year, according to iSpot.TV.

But Stich Fix, the online subscription retailer, is among the brands backing away.

We take our clients' feedback on this very seriously, and we are no longer advertising on Laura's show. — Stitch Fix (@stitchfix) March 30, 2018

That led one Twitter user to respond saying, "Really? You're not going to support free speech."

Stitch Fix responded by saying, "The decision to stop advertising isn't one we made lightly. After statements from the host that crossed the line of decency, we believe pulling our advertisements was the right thing to do. We hope you can understand."

Thank you for sharing your feedback. The decision to stop advertising isn't one we made lightly. After statements from the host that crossed the line of decency, we believe pulling our advertisements was the right thing to do. We hope you can understand. — Stitch Fix (@stitchfix) March 30, 2018

Hulu also made a statement on Twitter on Thursday night confirming it would no longer advertise in the show and would closely monitor all of its ad placements.

We'd like to confirm that we are no longer advertising on Laura Ingraham's show and are monitoring all of our ad placements carefully. — hulu (@hulu) March 30, 2018

And a Nestle spokesman said that the company has "no plans to buy ads in the show in the future."

CNBC reported that an Expedia rep said it had "pulled" its advertising and "no longer advertises on this show." Asked to confirm that, a spokeswoman told Ad Age on Friday only that the company did not have anything additional to share.

Nutrish, Wayfair, TripAdvisor and Johnson & Johnson previously said they were halting their advertising on "The Ingraham Angle" because of her remarks.