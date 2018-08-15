Fox News takes a beating on Twitter as #FOXNewsReportsHistory trends

Despite President Trump's frequent attacks on CNN—and his (successful) attempts to incite his supporters to join in on his CNN-bashing—Fox News is the Twittersphere's favorite cable-news target. Case in point: #FOXNewsReportsHistory, a wry hashtag-prompt apparently started by Twitter user @SamAUAG, the host of #HashingWithHosers, part of the @Hashtagroundup app.

#FOXNewsReportsHistory has not only become a plaything for assorted Twitter wits Wednesday morning, it seems to have struck a nerve; as of this writing, it's a top 10 Twitter trending topic. A small sampling:

The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife: What did Hillary Clinton know and when did she know it? #FOXNewsReportsHistory — MizCromulent (@MizCromulent) August 15, 2018

On September 11th, 2001...Thousands of Americans died in the worst terrorist attack in US History and President Obama did NOTHING to stop it. #FOXNewsReportsHistory @SamAUAG pic.twitter.com/tnf5ggwDqv — HoosierMamaTags (@HoosierMamaTags) August 15, 2018

Corpse of Lindbergh baby found in basement of pizza parlor. Hillary's been hiding the body for decades. Shredded emails found right next to mozzarella. #FOXNewsReportsHistory — Skarlet Karson (@IdesKat315) August 15, 2018

"Accident" at airport regarded as earliest display of Democratic cover up for Clinton family #FOXNewsReportsHistory pic.twitter.com/7zC4JeH0UJ — 🚺Em J Salerno🕷👻☠️ (@MayemSnyph) August 15, 2018

The Holocaust had nothing to do with race or ethnicity, Hitler was just misunderstood and unhappy about the massive demographic changes in Germany.#FOXNewsReportsHistory — Nicole Lyons (@LithChronicles) August 15, 2018

Middle Eastern extremist gets death penalty for spreading radical views #FOXNewsReportsHistory pic.twitter.com/EwLG8jfUtH — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) August 15, 2018

We never understood how the Nazis couldn't find where Anne Frank was hiding. Our team's been to Amsterdam... There are signs pointing to her house everywhere.#FOXNewsReportsHistory — Samael (@Ignusolympi) August 15, 2018

#FOXNewsReportsHistory

A beautiful wall in Berlin, which East Berlin paid for by the way, was torn down today — Barry Colthorpe (@BarryColthorpe) August 15, 2018

#FOXNewsReportsHistory Christopher Columbus reclaims America from the Indigenous People who were squatting there. — RaPUNzel (@RandilynIsIn) August 15, 2018

A large group of very fine people have just invaded Poland #FOXNewsReportsHistory — Mr. Rodger (@MattRodger) August 15, 2018

#FOXNewsReportsHistory

Hillary Clinton attacks Pearl Harbor! — Edward J Thomas (@UnknownWr1ter) August 15, 2018

Cleopatra breaking news : "...But, her heiroglyphs "#FOXNewsReportsHistory — steg68 (@Steg68) August 15, 2018

Stay tuned for the inevitable anti-CNN hashtag-prompt from Fox News fans.

Next, Ad Age's biggest event of the year, has added new speakers including Pras Michél, the Fugees co-founder now creating Blacture; Claudia Mata, co-founder of the Vertly brand of CBD-infused beauty products; Meiling Tan, head of marketing at Waymo; Natalia Oberti Noguera, founder and CEO of Pipeline Angels, the network of women investors; Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer at GE Ventures; and Jen Wong, the chief operating officer at Reddit. They join a Next lineup already stacked with CEOs, investors, founders, innovators and marketing leaders, coming together Nov. 13 and 14 in New York to describe the near future in everything from AI to food. Aug. 15 is the last day for early-bird tickets; regular pricing begins Aug. 16.