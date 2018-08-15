Fox News takes a beating on Twitter as #FOXNewsReportsHistory trends

By Published on .

Despite President Trump's frequent attacks on CNN—and his (successful) attempts to incite his supporters to join in on his CNN-bashing—Fox News is the Twittersphere's favorite cable-news target. Case in point: #FOXNewsReportsHistory, a wry hashtag-prompt apparently started by Twitter user @SamAUAG, the host of #HashingWithHosers, part of the @Hashtagroundup app.

#FOXNewsReportsHistory has not only become a plaything for assorted Twitter wits Wednesday morning, it seems to have struck a nerve; as of this writing, it's a top 10 Twitter trending topic. A small sampling:

Stay tuned for the inevitable anti-CNN hashtag-prompt from Fox News fans.

