GE Wants You to Say Goodbye to 'Useless Productivity Tools'

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million+ smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Quaker Oats wants to inspire you to prepare your morning oatmeal the night before -- what it calls "overnight oats" -- while Karl-Anthony Towns works out with Sasquatch for Jack Link's Beef Jerky. And GE wants you to say goodbye to what it calls "useless productivity tools" -- including the S.M.O.O.C.H. Method. (You don't know the S.M.O.O.C.H. Method? How the heck have you been team-building, then?)

What's in KAT's Gym Bag? Jack Link's Beef Jerky: What's in KAT's Gym Bag?
Network: Spike
Show: The Book of Eli
Primetime Airing: Feb. 16, 8:47 pm ET
Caught in the Act: Helium Sparkling Ice: Caught in the Act: Helium
Network: E!
Show: Sex and the City
Airing Date: Feb. 16, 2:41 am ET
Goodbye Useless Productivity Tools, Hello Digital Industrial Age General Electric: Goodbye Useless Productivity Tools, Hello Digital Industrial Age
Network: CNBC
Show: Squawk Box
Airing Date: Feb. 16, 7:53 am ET
Pandora: The World of Avatar Disney Parks & Resorts: Pandora: The World of Avatar
Network: NBC
Show: Chicago Med
Primetime Airing: Feb. 16, 9:50 pm ET
How Do You Overnight Oats? Quaker: How Do You Overnight Oats?
Network: Oprah Winfrey Network
Show: Dr. Phil
Primetime Airing: Feb. 16, 10:42 pm ET
Equality Nike: Equality
Online Views: 4422142
Social Actions: 51585
SpotShare: 6.38%
Hero's Journey Kia: Hero's Journey
Online Views: 3946174
Social Actions: 49651
SpotShare: 5.89%
It Takes Two Target: It Takes Two
Online Views: 3777200
Social Actions: 32168
SpotShare: 4.89%
It Takes Two Teaser Target: It Takes Two Teaser
Online Views: 303
Social Actions: 84514
SpotShare: 3.97%
Enjoy All of It Life: Enjoy All of It
Online Views: 1588
Social Actions: 72703
SpotShare: 3.42%

