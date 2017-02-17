GE Wants You to Say Goodbye to 'Useless Productivity Tools'

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million+ smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Quaker Oats wants to inspire you to prepare your morning oatmeal the night before -- what it calls "overnight oats" -- while Karl-Anthony Towns works out with Sasquatch for Jack Link's Beef Jerky. And GE wants you to say goodbye to what it calls "useless productivity tools" -- including the S.M.O.O.C.H. Method. (You don't know the S.M.O.O.C.H. Method? How the heck have you been team-building, then?)