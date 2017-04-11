Get Your #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Here

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, April 11:

Having ejected Kendall Jenner and Pepsi from TV, we must now all focus on forcibly injecting United Airlines into every tweet, update, post, meme and gif for ... two more days? Three? Hard to say how leggy this story will ultimately be, but given that at one point early this morning half a dozen posts on Reddit's homepage were United Airlines-related, it's clear that the internet commentariat is operating at or near peak capacity. Anyway, let's get started with might just be an all-United Airlines edition of your morning media scan ...

1. Just in case you're joining us late, here's my colleague Lindsay Stein's take on what went down and what happens next: "United Airlines' Passenger Ejection May Cause Permanent Brand Damage, Experts Say."

2. Here's a three-week-old tweet to share ironically:

3. The Louisville Courier-Journal complicates the narrative:

4. Oh, look what's trending on Twitter! #NewUnitedAirlinesMotto

5. I'll just leave this right here:

6. And the inevitable: "United flight passenger removal being reviewed by feds," per Fox News.

7. Geez, is there anything that's not about United Airlines that's going viral? Actually, yes! This "Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer" video is currently topping YouTube's "Trending" chart, having racked up more than 10 million views in less than 24 hours.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

