Get Your #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Here

Having ejected Kendall Jenner and Pepsi from TV, we must now all focus on forcibly injecting United Airlines into every tweet, update, post, meme and gif for ... two more days? Three? Hard to say how leggy this story will ultimately be, but given that at one point early this morning half a dozen posts on Reddit's homepage were United Airlines-related, it's clear that the internet commentariat is operating at or near peak capacity. Anyway, let's get started with might just be an all-United Airlines edition of your morning media scan ...

1. Just in case you're joining us late, here's my colleague Lindsay Stein's take on what went down and what happens next: "United Airlines' Passenger Ejection May Cause Permanent Brand Damage, Experts Say."

2. Here's a three-week-old tweet to share ironically:

Tonight we will honor United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz as PRWeek U.S. Communicator of the Year #PRWeekAwardsUS https://t.co/MYb0xSH385 pic.twitter.com/N4unyKTdfD — PRWeek US (@PRWeekUS) March 16, 2017

3. The Louisville Courier-Journal complicates the narrative:

#BREAKING David Dao, the Elizabethtown doctor yanked from the United flight, has a troubled past in Kentucky https://t.co/pzkLLonJLG pic.twitter.com/FuZYCaLOEl — Courier-Journal.com (@courierjournal) April 11, 2017

4. Oh, look what's trending on Twitter! #NewUnitedAirlinesMotto

We can re-accommodate you the easy way... or the hard way #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/5h0IVBZM6g — Jim MacD (@jim_macd) April 11, 2017

Board as a doctor,

Leave as a patient. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Jenn 🐳🐳 (@fanqin0619) April 11, 2017

5. I'll just leave this right here:

"Give us a problem, and we'll drag your ass off the plane." Watch Jimmy Kimmel's fake commercial for United: https://t.co/4uPsi1j2Tb pic.twitter.com/Z0iowDS5bV — Decider (@decider) April 11, 2017

6. And the inevitable: "United flight passenger removal being reviewed by feds," per Fox News.

7. Geez, is there anything that's not about United Airlines that's going viral? Actually, yes! This "Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer" video is currently topping YouTube's "Trending" chart, having racked up more than 10 million views in less than 24 hours.

