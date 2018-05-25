Green screen triumph: John Mayer's delightfully awful new music video goes viral

I needed to make a video for New Light but nobody could agree on a budget. (MUSIC INDUSTRY amirite?) So I went to a place downtown and made this with a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos. Link: https://t.co/L0ZnOdqANz pic.twitter.com/uqRkhQZTnO— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 24, 2018
Added bonus: Fans immediately went to work screengrabbing and making GIFs of their favorite moments in the video. A sampling:
