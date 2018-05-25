Green screen triumph: John Mayer's delightfully awful new music video goes viral

If you're wondering why John Mayer's new music video (above) for his single "New Light" is closing in on one million views on YouTube less than 24 hours after its release (and is currently the No. 1 trending video on the platform), it's not just because it's delightfully awful. It's because it's got a great backstory, as revealed by Mayer himself on Twitter Thursday (along with a short clip of the video):

I needed to make a video for New Light but nobody could agree on a budget. (MUSIC INDUSTRY amirite?) So I went to a place downtown and made this with a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos. Link: https://t.co/L0ZnOdqANz pic.twitter.com/uqRkhQZTnO — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 24, 2018

Added bonus: Fans immediately went to work screengrabbing and making GIFs of their favorite moments in the video. A sampling: