GroupM Names First 'Chief Transformation Officer'

Lindsay Pattison

Lindsay Pattison, global CEO of Maxus, is taking on a wider role as the first-ever chief transformation officer to lead change programs at WPP's GroupM.

Pattison's new gig is the latest in a string of high-profile hires and changes at the the world's largest media buyer since last year, including the naming of global CEO Kelly Clark and the introduction of technology suite mPlatform. Pattison will continue as global CEO of Maxus, a role she's held since 2014.

So exactly what is she going to transform?

In Pattison's words, she's going to address "How does GroupM better serve its clients in these times?" She said she hopes to help the company offer agile, customized work for its clients that is collaborative across the WPP organization.

Pattison, named an Ad Age Woman to Watch in 2015, said this is part of WPP's "horizontality strategy" — helping clients tap resources both of GroupM and other WPP companies. "We have to make sure we're really utilizing the full assets across GroupM, really leaning into WPP and really leaning into the other leaders there," she said.

"GroupM has been and is an incredibly successful market-leading business and organization," she said. "But that doesn't mean you stop thinking about how you continue to improve and change."

Pattison declined to discuss specific goals other than to say she will focus on diverse hiring. "We recognize that we need to have diverse thinking across the board."