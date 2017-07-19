Hearst's Pioneer Woman Magazine Expands in Second Outing

Credit: Hearst Magazines

The Pioneer Woman Magazine is increase its distribution to 500,000 copies and moving past its Walmart-only distribution strategy for its second issue, which will be released in September.

The Hearst Magazines publication, a joint venture with Scripps Networks Interactive, features Ree Drummond, who hosts the "Pioneer Woman" show on Scripps' Food Network. The first issue debuted on June 6 and was sold only in Walmart.

After a successful opening issue -- Hearst printed another 100,000 copies after the first 150,000 sold out -- The Pioneer Woman Magazine will also expand its footprint to include newsstand space at Barnes & Noble, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, Walgreens and CVS in addition to Walmart.

The first issue had 124 total pages, 35 of which were ads for brands including Dr Pepper, Ikea, Land O'Lakes and Sherwin-Williams. September's issue should have around 50 pages of ads, a Hearst spokeswoman said.

At a time when Wenner Media has recently sold magazines and Rodale has said it will entertain offers for some or all of its portfolio, Hearst Magazines is looking for ways to expand.

Its test of The Pioneer Woman Magazine followed a test of a joint venture with Airbnb called Airbnbmag. The branded travel publication debuted in May, with a guaranteed distribution of 350,000.

"If you recall, we launched Food Network Magazine in 2008, amidst the worst recession since the Great Depression," said Michael Clinton, president-marketing and publishing director at Hearst Magazines. "We've always been a little contrarian. If we find a great idea, the consumer will follow."

Hearst Magazines plans to release Airbnbmag's second issue in September.