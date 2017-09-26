HGTV Shocker: Season 5 of 'Fixer Upper' Will Be the Last. Now What?

Chip and Joanna Gaines. Credit: HGTV via YouTube

HGTV's "Fixer Upper," a hit show based around the home-renovation business of Waco, Texas couple Chip and Joanna Gaines, is coming to an end, per their announcement today on social media and in a blog post that begins,

It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.

Season 5 is set to premiere on Nov. 28.

What it means for HGTV

Though "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design," a half-hour design-focused spin-off of the hour-long "Fixer Upper," was announced in March (air date TBD), HGTV still suddenly has a big hole to fill. As Rick Porter of TV By the Numbers notes, "'Fixer Upper' is far and away HGTV's top-rated show. Season 4, which concluded in March, averaged 3.19 million same-day viewers along with a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and was a regular entry in the weekly top 25 during its run. Reruns and marathons of the show have filled countless hours on the channel."

Why now? Why quit a hit show when it's still so huge?

Because they can—and because they've got a lot more going on than just their TV show. As the couple writes further down in their farewell blog post,

Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren't done with Waco. We aren't done renovating homes. We aren't done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren't done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand.

In fact, the couple has a thriving e-commerce operation, a Waco brick-and-mortar retail and bakery operation called Magnolia Market (I've been there and it's both lovely and incredibly impressive) that has become a major Texas tourist attraction, a magazine called Magnolia Journal published in partnership with Meredith, and an ever-expanding line of branded merchandise—including the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines collection of furniture and home furnishings, which is sold in stores across the U.S..

"Fixer Upper," which focused on unusually speedy gut renovations of sometimes terribly dilapidated homes, was obviously a huge timesuck to produce; as the stars of the show, Chip and Joanna—who have charming on-screen chemistry—are in essentially every scene (one or the other or both). "Behind the Design" should be much less labor-intensive to produce, and will still give the Gaineses a powerful platform for promoting their product lines.

How do the fans feel about this?

Judging by social media reactions today, in a word: sad. Such is the show's appeal, and the couple's star power, that "Fixer Upper" is a top 10 worldwide trending topic on Twitter this afternoon.