Jim Parsons Continues to Rave About Intel: It's Last Night's New Ads

By Published on .

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Geico's car insurance savings are always pressing, even in the midst of dillema involving a meteor hurtling toward Earth; T-Mobile features a family whose house is infested with bugs from their Verizon bill, representing the surcharges, taxes and fees added to their monthly charges; Mountain Dew takes a ride with professional skateboarder Sean Malto; and Canada Dry made a montage to Wiz Khalifa's song "Work Hard."

Finally, Intel takes to the city streets with Jim Parsons to inform people that 98% of The Cloud runs on Intel.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
GEICO: Meteor: Great Answer GEICO: Meteor: Great Answer
Network: CBS
Show: Man With a Plan
Primetime Airing: Jan. 9, 9:26 pm ET
T-Mobile: Invasive Fees T-Mobile: Invasive Fees
Network: ABC
Show: The Bachelor
Primetime Airing: Jan. 9, 8:10 pm ET
Mountain Dew: Fade Away Mountain Dew: Fade Away
Network: USA Network
Show: WWE Monday Night RAW
Primetime Airing: Jan. 9, 8:48 pm ET
Intel: B2B The Cloud Intel: B2B The Cloud
Network: Fox News
Show: Hannity
Primetime Airing: Jan. 9, 10:37 pm ET
Canada Dry: Work Hard, Play Hard Canada Dry: Work Hard, Play Hard
Network: NBC
Show: The Wall
Primetime Airing: Jan. 9, 10:10 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Apple iPhone: Take Mine Apple iPhone: Apple iPhone 7 Plus TV Spot, 'Take Mine' Song by Bezos' Hawaiian Orchestra
Online Views: 1,597,851
Social Actions: 45,282
SpotShare: 11.80%
GEICO: Tiki's Barber Shop: It's Not Surprising GEICO: GEICO TV Spot, 'Tiki's Barber Shop: It's Not Surprising' Feat. Tiki Barber
Online Views: 3,850,486
Social Actions: 9,284
SpotShare: 11.58%
Life: Enjoy All of It Life: Life TV Spot, 'Enjoy All of It' Song by Flo Rida
Online Views: 3,358
Social Actions: 24,777
SpotShare: 4.19%
Secret: Pitch Secret: Secret TV Spot, 'Pitch'
Online Views: 1,287,171
Social Actions: 2,762
SpotShare: 3.82%
Amazon: Old Friends Amazon: Amazon Prime TV Spot, 'Old Friends' Song by Ludovico Einaudi
Online Views: 35,299
Social Actions: 16,326
SpotShare: 2.85%
In this article: