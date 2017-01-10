Jim Parsons Continues to Rave About Intel: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Geico's car insurance savings are always pressing, even in the midst of dillema involving a meteor hurtling toward Earth; T-Mobile features a family whose house is infested with bugs from their Verizon bill, representing the surcharges, taxes and fees added to their monthly charges; Mountain Dew takes a ride with professional skateboarder Sean Malto; and Canada Dry made a montage to Wiz Khalifa's song "Work Hard."

Finally, Intel takes to the city streets with Jim Parsons to inform people that 98% of The Cloud runs on Intel.