This Billabong Spot Is So Gnarly: It's Last Night's New Ads

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Starbucks' barista Raelene raves about the Cascara Latte; Kelley Blue Book appeals to protective parents in a funny spot featuring a couple letting their teenager begin to drive; AdoreMe.com promotes its $24.95 lingerie set offer; and Outback Steakhouse serves up the Loaded Bloomin' Onion appetizer, which is topped with cheese fries.

Finally, Billabong features a nostalgic montage of surfers riding waves and showing off their skills.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Starbucks: Raelene
Network: CBS
Show: The Late Late Show With James Corden
Airing Date: Jan. 10, 12:51 am ET
Billabong: Board Shorts and Surfing
Network: CBS Sports
Show: Surfing
Airing Date: Jan. 10, 8:41 pm ET
Kelley Blue Book: Never Too Safe
Network: ESPN2
Show: The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz
Airing Date: Jan. 10, 9:17 am ET
AdoreMe.com: Every Day
Network: CMTV
Show: Roseanne
Airing Date: Jan. 10, 10:03 am ET
Outback Steakhouse: Big and Bold New Year
Network: FOX
Show: New Girl
Primetime Airing: Jan. 10, 8:22 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Apple iPhone: Take Mine
Online Views: 2,136,897
Social Actions: 48,631
SpotShare: 12.91%
GEICO: Tiki's Barber Shop: It's Not Surprising
Online Views: 3,857,602
Social Actions: 9,564
SpotShare: 10.08%
Life: Enjoy All of It
Online Views: 4,902
Social Actions: 25,291
SpotShare: 4.29%
Chevrolet: Four Years in a Row
Online Views: 1,211,675
Social Actions: 1,817
SpotShare: 2.96%
Secret: Pitch
Online Views: 1,163,014
Social Actions: 1,972
SpotShare: 2.89%
In this article: