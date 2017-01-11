This Billabong Spot Is So Gnarly: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Starbucks' barista Raelene raves about the Cascara Latte; Kelley Blue Book appeals to protective parents in a funny spot featuring a couple letting their teenager begin to drive; AdoreMe.com promotes its $24.95 lingerie set offer; and Outback Steakhouse serves up the Loaded Bloomin' Onion appetizer, which is topped with cheese fries.

Finally, Billabong features a nostalgic montage of surfers riding waves and showing off their skills.