Angel Soft Gets Real About Peeing While Pregnant: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Ram Trucks' humorous spot features vikings who demand a few essential items: guts, glory, and that the leather seats in their Dodge Ram be heated and ventilated. Freshpet has got your doggy's weight loss New Years resolution covered; One A Day says that even if you are eating healthier, you may still lack key nutrients in your diet; and JCPenney features its Power Penney Days sale.

Finally, Angel Soft follows an expectant mother who is dragged out of bed again and again to use the bathroom in a funny ad.