Angel Soft Gets Real About Peeing While Pregnant: It's Last Night's New Ads

By Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Ram Trucks' humorous spot features vikings who demand a few essential items: guts, glory, and that the leather seats in their Dodge Ram be heated and ventilated. Freshpet has got your doggy's weight loss New Years resolution covered; One A Day says that even if you are eating healthier, you may still lack key nutrients in your diet; and JCPenney features its Power Penney Days sale.

Finally, Angel Soft follows an expectant mother who is dragged out of bed again and again to use the bathroom in a funny ad.

Ram Trucks: Vikings: Heated and Ventilated Seats Ram Trucks: Vikings: Heated and Ventilated Seats
Network: History Channel
Show: Vikings
Primetime Airing: Jan. 11, 9:54 pm ET
Angel Soft: Little Dude Angel Soft: Little Dude
Network: Hallmark
Show: The Middle
Primetime Airing: Jan. 11, 9:50 pm ET
Freshpet: Tank Freshpet: Tank
Network: TNT
Show: Bones
Airing Date: Jan. 11, 2:29 pm ET
One A Day: Outdoor Cooking One A Day: Outdoor Cooking
Network: History Channel
Show: American Pickers
Airing Date: Jan. 11, 7:23 pm ET
JCPenney: Power Penney Days: Tees and Tanks JCPenney: Power Penney Days: Tees and Tanks
Network: TLC
Show: My 600-Lb. Life
Primetime Airing: Jan. 11, 8:17 pm ET
Apple iPhone: Take Mine Apple iPhone: Apple iPhone 7 Plus TV Spot, 'Take Mine' Song by Bezos' Hawaiian Orchestra
Online Views: 3,735,142
Social Actions: 50,962
SpotShare: 16.33%
GEICO: Tiki's Barber Shop: It's Not Surprising GEICO: GEICO TV Spot, 'Tiki's Barber Shop: It's Not Surprising' Feat. Tiki Barber
Online Views: 3,862,108
Social Actions: 9,767
SpotShare: 9.42%
Life: Enjoy All of It Life: Life TV Spot, 'Enjoy All of It' Song by Flo Rida
Online Views: 4,465
Social Actions: 25,692
SpotShare: 4.48%
TurboTax: Scary Dependents TurboTax: TurboTax TV Spot, 'Scary Dependents' Featuring Kathy Bates
Online Views: 778,118
Social Actions: 7,182
SpotShare: 2.82%
Chevrolet: Four Years in a Row Chevrolet: Chevrolet TV Spot, 'Four Years in a Row'
Online Views: 1,231,308
Social Actions: 1,873
SpotShare: 2.79%
In this article: