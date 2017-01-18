Motorola Reimagines the Smartphone: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Wix.com shows off its customizable online templates; Simple Mobile features its unlimited data plan; Starbucks' barista Tony talks about memorizing customers' names; and Men's Wearhouse highlights its discounts urging customers to keep their style resolutions.

Finally, Motorola reimagines the smartphone by making its Moto Z Droid compatible with projectors, speakers, and cameras.