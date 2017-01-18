Motorola Reimagines the Smartphone: It's Last Night's New Ads

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Wix.com shows off its customizable online templates; Simple Mobile features its unlimited data plan; Starbucks' barista Tony talks about memorizing customers' names; and Men's Wearhouse highlights its discounts urging customers to keep their style resolutions.

Finally, Motorola reimagines the smartphone by making its Moto Z Droid compatible with projectors, speakers, and cameras.

New Releases
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Chez Felix Bistro Chez Felix Bistro
Network: Independent Film (IFC)
Show: That '70s Show
Primetime Airing: Jan. 17, 10:34 pm ET
Lightning Cheetah Lightning Cheetah
Network: MTV
Show: Teen Wolf
Primetime Airing: Jan. 17, 9:35 pm ET
Tony's Customer Tony's Customer
Network: NBC
Show: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Airing Date: Jan. 17, 12:12 am ET
Hellomoto: Time to Reimagine Hellomoto: Time to Reimagine
Network: NBA TV
Show: NBA Basketball
Primetime Airing: Jan. 17, 10:19 pm ET
Style Resolutions Style Resolutions
Network: ESPN
Show: Around the Horn
Primetime Airing: Jan. 17, 9:13 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Stroll Stroll
Online Views: 4662052
Social Actions: 33965
SpotShare: 17.81%
Enjoy All of It Enjoy All of It
Online Views: 1423
Social Actions: 28035
SpotShare: 4.92%
Scary Dependents Scary Dependents
Online Views: 1151119
Social Actions: 3707
SpotShare: 3.60%
All-New LEGO Batmobile From Chevy All-New LEGO Batmobile From Chevy
Online Views: 650704
Social Actions: 10229
SpotShare: 3.44%
Lunch With Chuck Lunch With Chuck
Online Views: 20222
Social Actions: 11419
SpotShare: 2.08%
