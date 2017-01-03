TurboTax Comforts a Spooked Kathy Bates: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Heineken pours a cold one with actor Benicio del Toro; Snickers shows how a parent's poor decision making could have been avoided by having a chocolate bar; Planet Fitness touts its benefits in a spot showcasing how judgemental the world can be; and Farmers Insurance is ready to handle many different claims, even those involving billy goats.

Finally, TurboTax pays a visit to Kathy Bates, living in a dark house filled with ghostly children who lurk in every room. Her TurboTax adviser informs her that she can't claim these creepy kids as dependents on her taxes, though, her moving expenses are deductible.