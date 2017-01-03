TurboTax Comforts a Spooked Kathy Bates: It's Last Night's New Ads

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv

Among the new releases, Heineken pours a cold one with actor Benicio del Toro; Snickers shows how a parent's poor decision making could have been avoided by having a chocolate bar; Planet Fitness touts its benefits in a spot showcasing how judgemental the world can be; and Farmers Insurance is ready to handle many different claims, even those involving billy goats.

Finally, TurboTax pays a visit to Kathy Bates, living in a dark house filled with ghostly children who lurk in every room. Her TurboTax adviser informs her that she can't claim these creepy kids as dependents on her taxes, though, her moving expenses are deductible.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Heineken: The Look Heineken: The Look
TurboTax: Scary Dependents TurboTax: Scary Dependents
Snickers: Bloopy Snickers: Bloopy
Planet Fitness: CPR Planet Fitness: CPR
Farmers Insurance: Hall of Claims: Billy Goat Ruffians Farmers Insurance: Hall of Claims: Billy Goat Ruffians
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Google: The Year in Search 2016 Google: Google TV Spot, 'The Year in Search 2016' Song by Grace VanderWaal
Apple iPhone: Romeo and Juliet Apple iPhone: Apple iPhone 7 TV Spot, 'Romeo and Juliet'
Apple iPhone: Dive Apple iPhone: Apple iPhone 7 TV Spot, 'Dive' Song by Arturo Sandoval
Land O'Lakes: The Farmer Land O'Lakes: Land O'Lakes TV Spot, 'The Farmer'
TurboTax: New Job TurboTax: TurboTax TV Spot, 'New Job' Featuring David Ortiz
