Beating the Drum for Big Mac's New Options: It's Last Night's Ads

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, KFC pushes its Georgia Gold chicken; Taco Bell orders the naked chicken chalupa, with the first shell made entirely out of fried chicken; Jackson Hewitt does spit takes at its express refund advance of up to $1,300 promotion; and New Balance takes a run with Olympic medalist Emma Coburn.

Finally, McDonald's drops a beat (hello, marching band) for its new Big Mac options -- the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac.