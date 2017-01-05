Xerox Reminds Us of the Power of Modern Technology: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Starbucks celebrates the close of 2016 with some nonprofit highlights like providing college tuition to students, assisting veterans and supporting farms; Kia wages a robot war with Honda; It's Just Lunch promotes its personalized matchmaking service; and Ford travels back to the '70s to highlight its trucks' 40 years of success.

Finally, Xerox brings back Brother Dominic in his mission to translate and send a letter accross the world in this cute spot. See the original 1977 Super Bowl classic "Monks" here in our new Super Bowl Ad Archive.