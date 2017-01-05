Xerox Reminds Us of the Power of Modern Technology: It's Last Night's New Ads

By Published on .

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Starbucks celebrates the close of 2016 with some nonprofit highlights like providing college tuition to students, assisting veterans and supporting farms; Kia wages a robot war with Honda; It's Just Lunch promotes its personalized matchmaking service; and Ford travels back to the '70s to highlight its trucks' 40 years of success.

Finally, Xerox brings back Brother Dominic in his mission to translate and send a letter accross the world in this cute spot. See the original 1977 Super Bowl classic "Monks" here in our new Super Bowl Ad Archive.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Starbucks: A Year of Good Starbucks: A Year of Good
Network: CBS
Show: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Airing Date: Jan. 4, 12:00 am ET
<a data-cke-saved-href='http://adage.com/lookbook/listing/xerox/6506' href='http://adage.com/lookbook/listing/xerox/6506' class='directory_entry' title='Ad Age LookBook'><a data-cke-saved-href='http://adage.com/lookbook/listing/xerox/6506' href='http://adage.com/lookbook/listing/xerox/6506' class='directory_entry' title='Ad Age LookBook'><a href='http://adage.com/lookbook/listing/xerox/6506' class='directory_entry' title='Ad Age LookBook'>Xerox</a></a></a>: <a data-cke-saved-href='http://adage.com/lookbook/listing/xerox/6506' href='http://adage.com/lookbook/listing/xerox/6506' class='directory_entry' title='Ad Age LookBook'>Xerox</a> & Brother Dominic: Together They Set the Page Free Xerox: Xerox & Brother Dominic: Together They Set the Page Free
Network: CNBC
Show: Worldwide Exchange
Airing Date: Jan. 4, 2:15 am ET
Kia: Robot Race Kia: Robot Race
Network: FOX
Show: Lethal Weapon
Primetime Airing: Jan. 4, 8:26 pm ET
It's Just Lunch: Life Together It's Just Lunch: Life Together
Network: MSNBC
Show: The 11th Hour With Brian Williams
Airing Date: Jan. 4, 8:26 pm ET
Ford: Since 1977 Ford: Since 1977
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter
Airing Date: Jan. 4, 3:17 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Google: The Year in Search 2016 Google: Google TV Spot, 'The Year in Search 2016' Song by Grace VanderWaal
Online Views: 1,267,735
Social Actions: 127,980
SpotShare: 23.50%
Secret: Pitch Secret: Secret TV Spot, 'Pitch'
Online Views: 1,135,382
Social Actions: 1,494
SpotShare: 4.43%
Land O'Lakes: The Farmer Land O'Lakes: Land O'Lakes TV Spot, 'The Farmer'
Online Views: 53,487
Social Actions: 21,717
SpotShare: 3.41%
TurboTax: New Job TurboTax: TurboTax TV Spot, 'New Job' Featuring David Ortiz
Online Views: 178,070
Social Actions: 10,075
SpotShare: 2.18%
Pampers: Potty Training Underwear for Toddlers Pampers: Pampers Easy Ups TV Spot, 'Potty Training Underwear for Toddlers'
Online Views: 266,237
Social Actions: 75
SpotShare: 1.00%
In this article: