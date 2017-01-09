New Year, New You (With a Little Help From Samsung)

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple boasts the camera quality of its iPhone 7 Plus; Microsoft shows how the California School for the Deaf football team uses its Surface to prepare for upcoming games; GEICO says that while not everyone can be a great Dallas Cowboy, anyone can get its car insurance; and Jeep features its 2017 Grand Cherokee in an inspirational spot showcasing people living their lives with full force despite advice to "slow down," "stop now," and "turn back."

Finally, Samsung, in a relatable ad, portrays the reality of getting in shape for the new year. One suburban man is seen running and then stopping to catch his breath, checking his Gear Fit2 to realize he's only made it .3 miles. His wife shouts some encouragement from the window, giving him the motivation to keep going.