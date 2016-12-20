Now Your Pop-Tarts Taste Like Your Favorite Coffee: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases,Verizon surprises students by showing them salary estimates for jobs in science and technology; Expedia follows Brits from across the U.K. who brag about their country's fashion, nightlife and adventure; Lunchables has a snack with a platypus and a jackalope' and ChapStick talks up the transforming power of its lip balm with a little help from former "O.C." star Rachel Bilson.

Finally, Pop-Tarts presents Dunkin' Donuts frosted vanilla latte and frosted chocolate mocha pastries so you can have your coffee and your breakfast in one.