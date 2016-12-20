Now Your Pop-Tarts Taste Like Your Favorite Coffee: It's Last Night's New Ads

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases,Verizon surprises students by showing them salary estimates for jobs in science and technology; Expedia follows Brits from across the U.K. who brag about their country's fashion, nightlife and adventure; Lunchables has a snack with a platypus and a jackalope' and ChapStick talks up the transforming power of its lip balm with a little help from former "O.C." star Rachel Bilson.

Finally, Pop-Tarts presents Dunkin' Donuts frosted vanilla latte and frosted chocolate mocha pastries so you can have your coffee and your breakfast in one.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Verizon: We Need More Verizon: We Need More
Network: CW
Show: Marie Claire Young Women's Honors
Primetime Airing: Dec. 19, 9:24 pm ET
Expedia: Travel Britain Expedia: Travel Britain
Network: NBC
Show: America's Got Talent
Primetime Airing: Dec. 19, 9:11 pm ET
Pop-Tarts: Dunkin' Donuts: Latte & Mocha Pop-Tarts: Dunkin' Donuts: Latte & Mocha
Network: USA Network
Show: WWE Monday Night RAW
Primetime Airing: Dec. 19, 8:20 pm ET
Lunchables: Dining Disguises Lunchables: Dining Disguises
Network: Nick Toons
Show: Sanjay and Craig
Primetime Airing: Dec. 19, 8:59 pm ET
ChapStick: Smooth & Transform ChapStick: Smooth & Transform
Network: NBC
Show: America's Got Talent
Primetime Airing: Dec. 19, 9:22 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Apple iPhone: Frankie's Holiday Apple iPhone: Apple TV Spot, 'Frankie's Holiday' Featuring Brad Garrett
Online Views: 371,591
Social Actions: 23,934
SpotShare: 4.63%
Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft Celebrates the Spirit of the Season Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft TV Spot, 'Celebrate the Spirit of the Season' Song by Macy Gray
Online Views: 1,818,742
Social Actions: 6,135
SpotShare: 4.28%
Amazon: Old Friends Amazon: Amazon Prime TV Spot, 'Old Friends' Song by Ludovico Einaudi
Online Views: 102,329
Social Actions: 22,623
SpotShare: 3.91%
Air Wick: Magic Wanda Air Wick: Air Wick V.I.Poo TV Spot, 'Magic Wanda'
Online Views: 499,355
Social Actions: 10,952
SpotShare: 2.85%
Dior: The Absolute Femininity Dior: Dior J'adore TV Spot, 'The Absolute Femininity' Featuring Charlize Theron
Online Views: 824,919
Social Actions: 3,098
SpotShare: 1.99%
