Weight Watchers Celebrates Less of Oprah to Love: It's Last Night's New Ads

By Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, AT&T brings to life the worlds of TV shows and movies, referencing "Rocky," "Cheers," "Game of Thrones," "Sex and the City," "Seinfeld" and "Back to the Future"; Bud Light pays tribute to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by offering Super Bowl tickets for life to the finder of a gold can; McDonald's features its Break Menu, which pairs a small order of fries with any variety of sandwich or McNuggets; and Sonic tries to talk millenial slang.

Finally, Weight Watchers highlights the now 40 pounds lighter talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who encourages viewers to "take the leap."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
AT&T Wireless: Everywhere AT&T Wireless: Everywhere
Network: ESPN
Show: NFL Football
Primetime Airing: Dec. 26, 10:42 pm ET
Bud Light: Golden Ticket Bud Light: Golden Ticket
Network: ABC
Show: NFL Football
Primetime Airing: Dec. 26, 10:26 pm ET
Weight Watchers: Take the Leap Weight Watchers: Take the Leap
Network: ION
Show: Criminal Minds
Primetime Airing: Dec. 26, 8:24 pm ET
McDonald's: You Drive McDonald's: You Drive
Network: ABC
Show: NFL Football
Primetime Airing: Dec. 26, 10:53 pm ET
Sonic Drive-In: FOMO Sonic Drive-In: FOMO
Network: USA Network
Show: WWE Monday Night RAW
Primetime Airing: Dec. 26, 9:50 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
GEICO: Raccoons, C'mon Try It!: It's What You Do GEICO: GEICO TV Spot, 'Raccoons, C'mon Try It!: It's What You Do'
Online Views: 4,172,674
Social Actions: 6,539
SpotShare: 8.06%
Amazon: Old Friends Amazon: Amazon Prime TV Spot, 'Old Friends' Song by Ludovico Einaudi
Online Views: 94,482
Social Actions: 25,915
SpotShare: 4.64%
Apple iPhone: Frankie's Holiday Apple iPhone: Apple TV Spot, 'Frankie's Holiday' Featuring Brad Garrett
Online Views: 369,489
Social Actions: 21,298
SpotShare: 4.33%
Temptations Cat Treats: Keep Them Busy Temptations Cat Treats: Temptations Cat Treats TV Spot, 'Keep Them Busy'
Online Views: 1,061,859
Social Actions: 4,063
SpotShare: 2.46%
Cascade: Cuts Through Tough, Baked-On Food Cascade: Cascade Platinum ActionPacs TV Spot, 'Cuts Through Tough, Baked-On Food'
Online Views: 1,298,171
Social Actions: 1,585
SpotShare: 2.43%
