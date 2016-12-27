Weight Watchers Celebrates Less of Oprah to Love: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, AT&T brings to life the worlds of TV shows and movies, referencing "Rocky," "Cheers," "Game of Thrones," "Sex and the City," "Seinfeld" and "Back to the Future"; Bud Light pays tribute to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by offering Super Bowl tickets for life to the finder of a gold can; McDonald's features its Break Menu, which pairs a small order of fries with any variety of sandwich or McNuggets; and Sonic tries to talk millenial slang.

Finally, Weight Watchers highlights the now 40 pounds lighter talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who encourages viewers to "take the leap."