Energy From Rocks: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Vizio features its SmartCast, which allows you to control your TV from your tablet or phone; Aussie highlights its 3 Minute Moist Deep Conditioner with a woman seductively reading snippets from online reviews of the product; Kleenex shows off a couple struggling to calm down their crying baby during a flight who recieve a packet of tissues; and JCPenney offers 25% off on Nike apparel and shoes in its "After Christmas" sale.

Finally, Chevron presents a story about how Americans figured out a way to get energy from rocks.