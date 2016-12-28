Energy From Rocks: It's Last Night's New Ads

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Vizio features its SmartCast, which allows you to control your TV from your tablet or phone; Aussie highlights its 3 Minute Moist Deep Conditioner with a woman seductively reading snippets from online reviews of the product; Kleenex shows off a couple struggling to calm down their crying baby during a flight who recieve a packet of tissues; and JCPenney offers 25% off on Nike apparel and shoes in its "After Christmas" sale.

Finally, Chevron presents a story about how Americans figured out a way to get energy from rocks.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
VIZIO: Riches VIZIO: Riches
Network: ESPN
Show: College Football
Primetime Airing: Dec. 27, 8:03 pm ET
Aussie: End Your Dry Spell Aussie: End Your Dry Spell
Network: ABC
Show: The Middle
Primetime Airing: Dec. 27, 8:16 pm ET
Chevron: DOERS Doing More Chevron: DOERS Doing More
Network: CBS
Show: The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Primetime Airing: Dec. 27, 10:35 pm ET
Kleenex: Long Flight Kleenex: Long Flight
Network: CBS
Show: NCIS
Primetime Airing: Dec. 27, 8:58 pm ET
JCPenney: After Christmas Sale: Nike Apparel JCPenney: After Christmas Sale: Nike Apparel
Network: CBS
Show: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Airing Date: Dec. 27, 12:04 am ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
GEICO: Raccoons, C'mon Try It!: It's What You Do GEICO: GEICO TV Spot, 'Raccoons, C'mon Try It!: It's What You Do'
Online Views: 4,172,674
Social Actions: 6,539
SpotShare: 8.34%
Amazon: Old Friends Amazon: Amazon Prime TV Spot, 'Old Friends' Song by Ludovico Einaudi
Online Views: 78,903
Social Actions: 23,354
SpotShare: 4.85%
Apple iPhone: Frankie's Holiday Apple iPhone: Apple TV Spot, 'Frankie's Holiday' Featuring Brad Garrett
Online Views: 351,055
Social Actions: 19,200
SpotShare: 4.50%
Cascade: Cuts Through Tough, Baked-On Food Cascade: Cascade Platinum ActionPacs TV Spot, 'Cuts Through Tough, Baked-On Food'
Online Views: 1,303,149
Social Actions: 1,589
SpotShare: 2.51%
Temptations Cat Treats: Keep Them Busy Temptations Cat Treats: Temptations Cat Treats TV Spot, 'Keep Them Busy'
Online Views: 1,044,663
Social Actions: 3,170
SpotShare: 2.40%
